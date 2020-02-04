UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The UTLA elections always matter,” said Tyrone Howard, professor of education at UCLA’s Graduate School of Education and Information Studies. “They are an important player in the educational landscape in Los Angeles. They shape board elections, influence policies and have a critical voice in the current and future makeup of Los Angeles.”

Fear of coronavirus fuels racist sentiment targeting Asians | Los Angeles Times

“We have this tendency to confuse people who are sick with entire groups of people, and that’s what makes it discriminatory,” said Gilbert Gee, a professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “When you single out entire groups of people, that becomes prejudice,” he said.

Birds that make the heart sing | Nature Column

(Column by UCLA’s Pamela Yeh) As an evolutionary biologist, my main interest is in understanding how birds and bacteria evolve when they encounter unfamiliar environments. For the past 22 years, I have studied the dark-eyed junco, a sparrow with white outer tail feathers. I’m especially interested in a population that has settled at the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles. These birds had migrated 70 kilometers from the Angeles National Forest or the woodlands of California’s Santa Monica Mountains…. There is something so joyful, so wondrous, about going into the on-campus “field” to study birds — sometimes I feel I know a little secret about the natural world, right here. It makes my heart sing.

In 2019, Top Hat also introduced six packages of content and instructional activities curated to introductory course subjects for psychology, public speaking, anatomy and physiology, economics, macroeconomics and microeconomics. Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of California, Los Angeles, are among the schools that use Top Hat’s introductory courses. “We want to provide everything a professor needs for a course and for their students,” Silagadze says.

UCLA researchers develop coin-sized smart insulin patch | City News Service

“Our main goal is to enhance health and improve the quality of life for people who have diabetes,” [UCLA’s Zhen] Gu said. “This smart patch takes away the need to constantly check one’s blood sugar and then inject insulin if and when it’s needed. It’s mimicking the regulatory function of the pancreas, but in a way that’s easy to use.” (Also: Patch)

A UCLA-led study has found that levels of six proteins in the blood can be used to gauge a person’s risk for cerebral small vessel disease, or CSVD, a brain disease that affects an estimated 11 million older adults in the U.S. CSVD can lead to dementia and stroke, but currently it can only be diagnosed with an MRI scan of the brain. “The hope is that this will spawn a novel diagnostic test that clinicians can start to use as a quantitative measure of brain health in people who are at risk of developing cerebral small vessel disease,” said Dr. Jason Hinman, a UCLA assistant professor of neurology and lead author of the paper, which is published in the journal PLOS One.

Bernie Sanders wants Iowa Latinos to join the political revolution | HuffPost

Although rival campaigns have also innovated Latino outreach programs in Iowa, Sanders’ team sets the standard among those still in the race, according to Matt Barreto, a UCLA political scientist and co-founder of the polling firm Latino Decisions. “They have been there a long time. They have not been afraid of the smaller populations.… And they’ve been organizing,” said Barreto, who is not supporting any candidate in the primary. “That’s refreshing to see in a presidential campaign this early.”

A February to-do list for film buffs in L.A. | The Hollywood Reporter

This month’s Melnitz Movies program at the James Bridges Theater on the UCLA campus features two films rarely screened in their original format. On Feb. 13, the under-sung L.A. rebellion filmmaker Larry Clark will be appearing to present a 16mm preservation print of his incendiary 1977 jazz film “Passing Through,” a unique document of the African American musical community and its struggles within a largely white industry. Interspersed with scenes of feverish jazz improvisation, the film depicts a culture all too rarely represented in American cinema.

Kaepernick’s Super Bowl close call has lasting impact on NFL | Associated Press

“By losing that job, he gained a legacy, a career,” said Marcus Hunter, chair of the department of African-American Studies at UCLA. “Now, he has more than a job. He’s an activist-minded thought leader about the state of race in America. A lot of young people, including a lot who I teach, often find themselves sitting there waiting to see what he is going to say.”

Local health officials discuss coronavirus | Santa Monica Daily Press

Dr. Lisa Dabby, an emergency physician at the Nethercutt Emergency Center at UCLA Medical Center Santa Monica, agreed that local residents, students, workers, and tourists should continue to engage in their regular activities as long as they are practicing good public health hygiene. “I don’t think anybody needs to panic,” Dabby said in an interview Friday. “I’ve seen a number of patients pulling into the ER wanting to get screened but I would encourage people if they aren’t feeling a shortage of breath and you’re not vomiting, then there’s no need to come rushing over.”

Your body can regulate its own pH | Elemental

Moving inside the body, the pH story becomes much more complicated. “As a medical student, you’re taught to monitor blood pH in patients in the ICU, because this can alert you to a number of problems,” says Emeran Mayer, MD, a gastroenterologist and co-director of the CURE: Digestive Diseases Research Center at UCLA. That’s mainly because complications arising from diabetes, infection, and other serious medical issues can cause dangerous shifts in the body’s pH levels.

Body language is not so easy to read | Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

A study done at the University of California-Los Angeles determined that only 7% of how we communicate is the words we use. The tone of our voice accounts for 38%, and body language, or nonverbal communication, makes up 55%. I read more on this 1960s research by professor Albert Mehrabian. He used two groups of women in tests of how much tone or facial expression suggested whether the speaker liked the listener. In total, 47 women were tested in two samples.

A UCLA analysis found that cities across California would likely have to dramatically “upzone” — allow much denser development where it is legally prohibited now — for Newsom to come close to 3.5 million new homes. That’s exactly what SB 50 attempted to do.

This is your lungs on COPD | HealthCentral

Perhaps not surprisingly, the majority of cases are caused by smoking. In fact, “about 80 percent of people with COPD are current or former smokers,” says Russell G. Buhr, M.D., Ph.D., a pulmonary and critical care physician at UCLA Health in Los Angeles. But long-term exposure to second-hand smoke and other pollutants can also cause someone to develop COPD.

Researchers identify possible new combination treatment for advanced melanoma | Medical Xpress

A study by researchers at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center suggests that using an immunotherapy drug called NKTR-214, also known as bempegaldesleukin, in combination with an infusion of anti-tumor immune cells, or T cells, may produce a stronger immune response that could help fight advanced melanoma.

Public health officials offer scant details on U.S. coronavirus patients | California Healthline

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiology professor with the Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA, is among the experts endorsing calm. The new coronavirus appears to be spreading through respiratory droplets, expelled by a sneeze or cough, that do not remain airborne for long and would require close contact for transmission, Kim-Farley said. Given that, he said, publishing a list of locations infected patients had visited would unnecessarily stigmatize businesses and public places. (UCLA’s Anne Rimoin is also quoted.)

Ranking pretzels by how (un)healthy they are | Mel Column