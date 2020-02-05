UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“When patients have to pay more, they may pause, and they may not go in if they don’t think it’s that urgent,” says Nadereh Pourat, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. But health problems can worsen, she adds. “You don’t want them to wait ‘til things get really bad.”

Starting work in a recession affects people for their whole lives | The Economist

New research by Hannes Schwandt of Northwestern University and Till von Wachter of the University of California, Los Angeles suggests that economic downturns can have other long-lasting effects…. Starting work during the recession also damaged marriages. People who entered the labour force around 1982 were more likely to get divorced (their split-up rates were about 3.5% above the average). By middle age, they were also roughly 3-4% less likely to have children.

Analyses of past elections show that an improving economy — specifically a rise in gross domestic product — gives incumbent presidents like Trump a distinct advantage. “If GDP growth is positive above about a percentage point, the incumbent party is more likely than not going to win the election,” said Lynn Vavreck, a UCLA political science professor…. In 1976, the U.S. economy turned around from a recession and saw GDP growth of 5.6 percent under President Gerald Ford. But, Vavreck said, Ford’s campaign did not capitalize on the growing economy as much as he could have — a move that likely contributed to his failure to win reelection.

Screening efforts will catch less than half of travelers infected with the novel coronavirus on average, according to early research by scientists at the University of California at Los Angeles.... “This puts the onus on government officials and public health officials to follow up with travelers after they arrive, to isolate them and trace their contacts if they get sick later,” said James Lloyd-Smith, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at UCLA and co-author of the study, in a UCLA news release. (Also: City News Service)

Some experts have praised the overall US strategy so far. Robert Kim-Farley, a University of California, Los Angeles public health professor, said he hoped the quarantine would not cause panic but rather reassure the public that the US was adopting a robust response: “It’s a measure that’s being taken out of what I would consider an abundance of caution.”

In a study examining its impact at a multibillion-dollar bank in Asia with 2,060 employees, Ricardo Perez-Truglia and Zoë B Cullen found that employees tended to work harder when they discovered their manager earned more than they thought. When they learned their peers earned more, however, employees’ performance and hours spent working decreased. What’s more, “people like transparency but only some forms of transparency,” said Perez-Truglia, an economist and assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. In a separate study of 755 employees at the bank, he and Cullen found most employees were reticent to share salaries unless they could do so anonymously.

“When you have a lot people in a closed environment, whether it’s a nursing home or an institution like a school or a cruise ship, it’s more like an incubator,” Claire Panosian, a professor emeritus in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told CNN Health in 2019. “People are in closer proximity and viruses can end up in the air and on surfaces that people touch.”

Stroke vs. heart attack: how to tell the difference | U.S. News & World Report

Dr. Tamer I. Sallam, assistant professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, says that “a stroke occurs when there is an abrupt interruption of blood flow to the brain.” … Strokes are discrete medical events caused by clogged arteries, and as such are often treated with antiplatelet drugs, such as aspirin and other clot-breaking or blood thinning medications, Sallam says. “A stroke can also be treated with a special procedure that extracts the clots or places a stent to support the vessel wall. Optimal treatment also includes control of risk factors like blood pressure and cholesterol.”

Does Putin intend to rule for life — or does he have other plans? | Los Angeles Times

“Putin could still change his mind,” Daniel Treisman, a professor of political science at UCLA, wrote in an opinion piece for CNN. “The initiative could be a tactical gambit, aimed at opening up space for future moves.”

We asked presidential candidates: Should California set its own emission standards? | Palm Springs Desert Sun

We enlisted emission standards expert Ann Carlson, who teaches environmental law at UCLA, to ask each of the candidates running in the Democratic Party’s presidential primary election a question about California’s battles with the federal government over emission standards. Each candidate was given the same set of questions to answer within a specific timeframe.

A study released in 2015 by the UCLA Center for Civil Rights Remedies, titled “Closing the School Discipline Gap in California: Signs of Progress,” found that all Kern County schools suspended 16,127 students in 2012-2013. One year later, schools in Kern recorded a dramatic decrease to 9,248 suspensions. Expulsions also plummeted during those years, from 509 in 2012-2013 to 191 students a year later, according to the California Department of Education data upon which the study was based.

Hispanic children see educational improvements since 2017 | La Opinión

“Investigators from UCLA recently found that California is the most segregated state for Latinos,” where 58% attend schools that are “intensely segregated,” signaled the report. (Translated from Spanish)

Cold plasma patch could make immunotherapy more effective for treating melanoma | Scienmag

“Immunotherapy is one of the most groundbreaking advances in cancer treatment,” said study senior author Zhen Gu, professor of bioengineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and member of the Jonsson Cancer Center. “Our lab has been working on engineering new ways to apply or deliver drugs to the diseased site that could help improve the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy, and we found the patch to be a quite promising delivery system.”

Researchers provide new insights into the pathogenesis of epilepsy | Medical Xpress