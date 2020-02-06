UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report finds glaring absence of women and people of color in top studio positions | Deadline

“As of 2019, both women and minorities are within striking distance of proportionate representation when it comes to lead roles and total cast,” said Darnell Hunt, dean of the UCLA College division of social sciences and the report’s co-author. “But behind the scenes, it’s a very different story. That begs the question — are we actually seeing systematic change, or is Hollywood just appealing to diverse audiences through casting, but without fundamentally altering the way studios do business behind the camera?” … “What’s being green-lit matters,” said the report’s co-author, Ana-Christina Ramon, director of research and civic engagement for the UCLA College division of social sciences. “And although the industry is changing in front of the camera, white men are still doing the overwhelming majority of the green-lighting and making the major decisions behind the scenes at the studios.” (Also: USA Today, Variety, The Wrap)

Movies starring women and people of color continue to surge | New York Times

As opportunities for women and people of color in front of the camera have increased significantly, gains in powerful behind-the-scenes positions have been more modest, the University of California, Los Angeles, report shows. Only 14 percent of directors of high-grossing films last year were people of color, according to the report, a bump compared with 2011 (the first year analyzed) but a 5 percent decrease from 2018. Women directors, driven by the success of movies like Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers” and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” continued a steady climb since 2011, but still worked on just 15 percent of top films.

The recipe for an Oscars’ best picture nod includes an infusion of Hollywood love | Washington Post

“Since the nineteen-teens, since the beginning of Hollywood, we’ve had films about Hollywood,” said Jonathan Kuntz, film historian and lecturer at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Theater, adding that the silent era was peppered with films about people trying to break into the industry. The trend has continued ever since. That, Kuntz noted, is not surprising. “It’s what they know best. You’re supposed to write what you know.” It certainly doesn’t hurt that audiences also tend to fall for movies about Tinseltown. The place is “a glamour capitol of the world, so it’s an attractive subject,” Kuntz said. “And Hollywood filmmakers can at least purport to give an insider’s view of how the whole thing actually works.”

Overcoming barriers to autism diagnosis in the African American community | Los Angeles Sentinel

There are several local non-profit organizations across the Los Angeles metro area that can be helpful resources in your child’s ASD journey: Autism Speaks, The Help Group, Special Needs Network, Healthy African American Families and the University of California, Los Angeles Center for Autism Research and Treatment are a few to consider…. In addition, the Autism Genetics and Human Diversity study at UCLA is currently investigating genetic risk for autism in the African American community in order to increase racial diversity in autism research. By participating in this study, African American families who suspect their child has autism can receive a free assessment by trained autism specialists to determine if a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder is appropriate.

“Stage 4 breast cancer is when the cancer that originated in the breast, started in the breast, spreads to other places in the body,” said UCLA’s Dr. Deanna Attai.

California communities suing Big Oil over climate change face key hearing | Los Angeles Times

“There is a lot at stake in this appeal,” said Sean Hecht, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law. “If the cases can move forward in state court, the courts are likely to take the plaintiffs’ claims seriously, and this may affect prospects for cases in other states as well.”

The mummy speaks! Hear sounds from the voice of an ancient Egyptian priest | New York Times

Kara Cooney, an Egyptologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the work might have potential, but was concerned with how it might be used in the future. “When you’re taking a human being and using so much inference about what they looked or sounded like, it can be done with an agenda that you might not even be aware of,” she said.

UC freshmen applications dip for a second straight year. But why? | Los Angeles Times

Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, UCLA vice provost of enrollment management, said her campus reflects those trends. Among Californians, freshman applications dropped to 67,877 for fall 2020, a 5% decline since 2018. She senses the decrease in applications has come from students who are less academically competitive when compared to freshmen admitted in fall 2019, whose average GPA was above 4.0 and whose SAT score was above the 90th percentile. UCLA’s admission rate last fall was 12.4%, the lowest among UC’s nine undergraduate campuses.

Can San Francisco, Oakland win billions from the oil industry for climate change? | San Francisco Chronicle

“What the Ninth Circuit does is important,” said Ann Carlson, professor of environmental law and faculty co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change at UCLA. “There are a number of municipalities out there that may be waiting to see what happens here. If the plaintiffs start to pile up victories, this could embolden other cities, counties and states to file their own suits.”

The very real mental ramifications of extremely long elections | Vice

Lynn Vavreck, a professor at University of California Los Angeles in political science, who studies campaigns and elections, co-authored a study from 2000 that looked at different campaign lengths in different countries. She found that, the longer the campaign, the more informed voters were about the economic conditions in their countries — and more likely to vote in accordance with that information. “We saw that as a pretty good thing for democracy, that with longer campaigns, people are learning more about the objective conditions of the country around them that might affect them,” she said.

Amid coronavirus worries, L.A. County leaders warn against racial profiling, misinformation | Los Angeles Daily News

UCLA scientists said this week that screening travelers for the coronavirus is not very effective and will catch less than half of infected people, on average… “This puts the onus on government officials and public-health officials to follow up with travelers after they arrive, to isolate them and trace their contacts if they get sick later,” said Professor James Lloyd-Smith, a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. (Also: KCAL-TV, KNX-AM)

“We’ve generated phenomenal tools to end AIDS. We have a single pill that can be taken once a day to treat AIDS and a single pill that can be taken once a day to prevent AIDS. The challenge has been how to implement these tools, and the barrier has been a lack of funding,” said UCLA’s Jeffrey Klausner.

Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RDRR-UCLA Medical Center, who wasn’t involved in the research, says the most important thing to take away from this study is that we should significantly reduce our intake of animal-based foods and dairy. Just 1 ounce of meat has 7 grams of protein, she says. If you eat 8 ounces of meat in one meal, you can easily exceed your protein needs. Hunnes says we should also be more open to a plant-based diet.

“Basically it is a new coronavirus. It has occurred starting in Wuhan City. But it’s not that we’ve never seen a coronavirus before. In fact, even the common cold is a form of coronavirus,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley. (Approx. 3:30 mark)

Both of the majority’s key holdings have been controversial, as the joint en banc petition pointed out. UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh blogged last month about the prospect that whistleblowers and journalists could be prosecuted for fraudulent conversion under the government’s theory that agencies have a property interest in their regulatory decisions.

In an email interview, filmmaker and UCLA film professor Gina Kim confirmed that these semi-bunker apartments were mandated in all South Korean buildings by a construction law established in 1970. “If the building that the Kim family lives in was built during the ’70s (which might very well be, noting how dilapidated it looks), it was definitely built as a bunker, not by paranoia of an individual but by the construction law,” Kim wrote.

UCLA survey offers outlook on California’s office, industrial, multifamily and retail markets | San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A new UCLA forecast offers a positive outlook for California’s office, industrial and multifamily markets, but retail is expected to lag as a result of increased online competition and a weaker than expected start to the 2019 holiday shopping season. The Winter 2020 Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast California Commercial Real Estate Survey notes that while the economy is predicted to slow in 2020, developers are feeling optimistic about commercial real estate in 2022 and are eager to get in on the industry’s next expansion.

