UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Women, people of color make gains onscreen but not off | The Hollywood Reporter

The seventh annual report was authored by Dr. Darnell Hunt and Dr. Ana-Christina Ramón out of the UCLA division of social sciences and the UCLA Institute for Research on Labor and Employment. The researchers have closed the one-year lag in their past reports, yielding twice as much data that now not only includes the past year but also necessitates splitting into two reports, film and television. This study covers the top 200 theatrical film releases in 2018 and 2019, ranked by global box office, and the TV report will be released later this year. (Also: ABC News)

How to prevent coronavirus: Wash your hands and ditch the mask | Los Angeles Times

But health experts warn that stocking up on the disposable masks could do more harm than good by limiting their availability to doctors and nurses. If the coronavirus outbreak should cause a run on anything, they say, it should be soap and water instead. “Fear spreads a lot faster than the virus,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an infectious disease expert at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “A mask makes you feel better, but you’re missing the more important protective measures.”

Kirk Douglas became an unlikely spokesman for stroke awareness | NBC News

More than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke every year, killing 140,000 annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 87 percent of strokes are caused when blood flow to the brain is blocked. “People are having the same amount of strokes, but they tend to survive them better,” said Dr. Karol Watson, a professor of medicine and cardiology at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

The winning 2018 Democratic playbook: Avoid talking about ‘Medicare for all’ | Los Angeles Times Opinion

Lynn Vavreck, a political scientist at UCLA, argued in “The Message Matters” that a presidential candidate challenging an incumbent during a strong economy must come up with an “insurgent issue” on which to run the campaign. The insurgent issue should have two characteristics. First, the challenger’s position must be more popular than the president’s. Second, the president must be constrained from changing course and adopting the challenger’s position to co-opt the challenger’s advantage.

A UCLA analysis found that cities across California would likely have to dramatically “upzone” — allow much denser development where it is legally prohibited now — for Newsom to come close to 3.5 million new homes. That’s exactly what SB 50 attempted to do.

LAPD scandal opens window into California’s secret gang database as reforms debated | Los Angeles Times

The LAPD investigation “really is the booster rocket to say this has got to be reformed and it’s got to be reformed not in a superficial way but in a meaningful way,” said Jorja Leap, a gang expert at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs.

“So where we are right now is that we have an epidemic,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. “We have an outbreak of disease that is somewhat localized. We do have cases in several other places. A pandemic is when you have worldwide spread, and right now we have a few cases here and there, but we do not necessarily have worldwide spread.”