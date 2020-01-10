UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

From surgery simulators to medical mishaps in space, video game tech is helping doctors at work | Washington Post

“If there was a way, kind of like in the Matrix where you just plug in for five or 10 minutes and refresh yourself or get up to speed and then assess and make sure you’re ready to go, that would be a total game changer and have a massive impact on patients and the health care system as a whole, all thanks to video game technology,” [UCLA’s Dr. Justin] Barad told The Post in a phone interview…. Osso VR even has a multiplayer component too, letting surgeons work together simultaneously in virtual reality. Barad compares surgery to a “team sport.” “It’s like soccer or like a symphony,” he said. "With VR, you can get everyone in the same virtual operating room so you can train as a team and you can practice knowledge of technical skills.”

Consumer confidence no longer translates into presidential popularity | The Economist

On the left, health care and impeachment are the most important issues of the day, according to polling from the University of California, Los Angeles and the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group. Independents are exercised by the detention of children on the Mexican border. Republican voters remain focused on illegal immigration, even though the number of undocumented migrants appears low, at least compared with the past 40 years.

How you attach to people may explain a lot about your inner life | The Guardian

In fact, according to the psychologist Allan Schore of the University of California, Los Angeles, who has studied attachment from the viewpoint of neurobiology over the past 20 years, change in therapy occurs not so much in the intellectual communication between client and therapist but in a more imperceptible way – through a conversation between two brains and two bodies. Perhaps this mode of attachment predominates in therapies where there is less talking, and more rule-following.

“Thank God I happened upon Coach (John) Wooden’s definition of success,” [Valorie] Kondos Field said. “He is hailed as the greatest coach that ever lived, and his definition of success is simply, success is peace of mind in knowing you’ve done your best. He never mentions winning.” Kondos Field changed her approach to coaching because of this. “I absolutely believe, and hopefully have proven at least in the later years of my coaching career, you don’t have to be a bully to win,” she said. “You don’t have to demean people to win. You can build them up.”

Edward Wedbush built a Los Angeles stockbroker with frugal habits | Wall Street Journal

Mr. Wedbush moved to Los Angeles, where Hughes Aircraft Co. gave him a scholarship to pursue an M.B.A. degree at the University of California, Los Angeles, while working at the aerospace company…. He completed the M.B.A. program in 1957 and set up the first Wedbush office in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles.

Ecstasy and absolution | The Verge

“Faith in the neurotoxins model just kind of eroded,” says Charles Grob, a psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences professor at the UCLA School of Medicine. Grob has conducted MDMA research and has written about the political history of the drug. He adds that MDMA does carry risks, such as the increased likelihood of high blood pressure reactions and episodes of an inherited condition called malignant hyperthermia. But he also says that “the emphasis on MDMA neurotoxicity was a distraction away from further exploring genuine risks that users might incur.”

Experts warn threat of Iran cyberattacks remains | MSNBC

“So far I think when we can look at what Iran has actually done — even over the past decade toward the United States, and even just a couple days ago, using the Trump bloody picture on the federal depository library — we can see that Iran is not interested necessarily in full-scale assaults on our infrastructure, not at this point,” said UCLA’s Ramesh Srinivasan.

Eugene Volokh, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, tells National Review that while the question of “whether five-Justice concurrence-plus-dissent positions are binding precedent” remains “an unsettled matter,” the Marks Court that Berzon relies upon generally believed that “the dissenters do not count.”

“I think the devil is going to be in the details, and some of these goals I think are definitely very achievable,” said UCLA’s Ethan Elkind. “But they’re going to require separate legislation and separate funding in many cases. So, for example, if we’re really serious about investing in making our communities, particularly our disadvantaged communities, more resilient to climate impacts, which we’ve seen now with extreme droughts, flooding and the wildfires we just went through in California, that’s going to cost a lot of money to make those communities more resilient and we’re going to need to find a source of funds to do that.” (Approx. 05:45 mark)

Film and TV production has a hefty ecological footprint: a landmark 2006 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) study estimated that the industry produced 15m tons of CO2 a year. That might seem piddling next to the several billion tons emitted by the US economy that year, but in its principal sites of operation, such as Los Angeles, Hollywood was a big polluter – more so than the aerospace, clothing, hotel and semiconductor industries.

Spotlight on America: Exclusive tests reveal lead in some prenatal vitamins | Sinclair Broadcast Group

UCLA’s Dr. Stephanie Canale is especially tuned into this issue. She founded the first-of-its-kind lab to test breast milk for deficiencies and contaminants…. “The animal studies show that it's not just a one-time exposure, but this chronic low dose consistent exposure of heavy metal toxicity to an infant,” Dr. Canale explained. “In animals, that looks like an autistic-like picture, ADHD, behavioral, and has neurocognitive consequences.”

“I think there's a link” between vitamin B12 and acne, said Huiying Li, a co-author of the new study and an assistant professor of pharmacology at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine. Her team found a molecular pathway that could explain the link in their study, but it will need to be confirmed by future research. “There's still a lot to be studied in order to really understand if B12 causes acne,” she said.

The World War II ‘wonder drug’ that never left Japan | Zócalo Public Square

In 1887, Japanese chemist Nagayoshi Nagai successfully extracted the plant’s active ingredient, ephedrine, which closely resembled adrenaline; and in 1919, another Japanese scientist, A. Ogata, developed a synthetic substitute for ephedrine. But it was not until amphetamine was synthesized in 1927 at a UCLA laboratory by the young British chemist Gordon Alles that a formula was available for commercial medical use.