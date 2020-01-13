UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Why being kind is good for you | CNN International’s “Amanpour”

“Certainly I and my colleagues here at UCLA, and our benefactors who have funded this organization, agree with you. Kindness is the solution, or at least part of the solution, to many of the problems facing us today,” said UCLA’s Daniel Fessler.

Los Angeles rethinks taxis as Uber and Lyft dominate the streets | New York Times

“Revising the franchise system is a dramatic change,” said Anne Brown, who compared taxi and ride hail services in the city in 2018, when she was a researcher with the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles…. Interviewing the students afterward, Ms. Brown said: “They felt the unreliability of taxis did not end when they got in the car. They didn’t know how much the trip would be. There wasn’t always a recourse if they were unsatisfied with the driver. Uber and Lyft, they could complain and get their money back.”

Meet 11 new NASA astronauts ready for space station, moon and Mars missions | SciTech Daily

Jessica Watkins hails from Lafayette, Colorado. She graduated from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, with a bachelor’s degree in geological and environmental sciences, then went on to earn a doctorate in geology from the University of California, Los Angeles. Watkins has worked at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California, and Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and was a postdoctoral fellow at the California Institute of Technology, where she collaborated on NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory rover, Curiosity.

When it comes to his community, low-key Anthony Pritzker is highly engaged | Los Angeles Business Journal

Pritzker was handling company affairs while looking forward to a favorite event that would take place the same evening: the Pritzker Emerging Environmental Genius Award ceremony and dinner. Funded by the Anthony and Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation, the award, managed by UCLA and founded in 2017, provides $100,000 annually to a scientist, entrepreneur, engineer, activist or artist under the age of 40 who, according to the foundation, “stands poised to make a game-changing difference.”

To properly get at these issues, we have to go beyond the simplistic notion that all we need to do is analyze the implications of AI for society: instead we need to study how these social, political, and economic assumptions configure AI in certain ways and not others. A clear example of this is the critique by Safiya Noble, Professor at UCLA, of the racist assumptions underpinning the search algorithms deployed by Google.

It includes Indian-American Raja Chari, an Air Force colonel and aeronautical engineer; Jessica Watkins, who holds a doctorate in geology from UCLA and is the class’s only black woman; Frank Rubio, a medical doctor and Blackhawk pilot; and Jonny Kim, a decorated Navy SEAL and emergency physician, who holds both a doctorate in medicine from Harvard and a mathematics degree.

“What I can say is that the way the business model is currently structured is that it is very much based on drivers being independent contractors and not treating them as employees,” Saba Waheed, a research director at the UCLA Labor Center, told Salon. “This business model was built on pretty exploitative conditions for drivers.”

Drinking tea regularly may help you live longer and healthier, study finds | USA Today

Since the study only surveyed people in China, these benefits may or may not extend to people of other races or ethnicities, Dr. Olujimi Ajijola, a cardiologist at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, told USA Today.

Marcus Roper of the University of California Los Angeles told Physics World that he has seen the “specific data set that Dr. Alim’s group analyzed. Personally, it feels overwhelming, for the number of vessels that it contains. I am amazed that they were able to tease out such a clean and compelling explanation.”

7 problematic things parents do that can make their children insecure, withdrawn or otherwise worse off as they grow up | Business Insider

Growing up with physically abusive parents can have lingering adverse effects on your long-term physical health, according to a 2013 study out of the University of California-Los Angeles…. “Our findings highlight the extent to which these early childhood experiences are associated with evidence of increased biological risks across nearly all of the body’s major regulatory systems,” Teresa Seeman, author of the study and professor of epidemiology at UCLA, said in a release.

And the color of the year is … confusing | Orlando Sentinel

If anyone could help me make sense of the hue and cry, I thought, it would be an art professor and textile designer I took a color theory class from over 20 years ago at UCLA. I tracked Michael Schrier down through Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, where he continues to teach color theory to tomorrow’s artists and designers, and asked him what we mere consumers were to make — if anything — of these au courant colors…. “Have your own sense of identity in terms of how you want to use color in your environment. That alone should guide your choice, not some trend. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look at trends or pay attention. If you’re at a loss for what to do, trend color palettes can offer some guidance, but make decisions based on what you respond to.”

Now, an international team of researchers led by UCLA’s Paul Boutros, have created a new way to accurately estimate how fast an individual cancer is evolving using open-source software, which makes big data sets easily accessible to the public. A paper detailing their method is published in the journal of Nature Biotechnology.