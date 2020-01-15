UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Trump restrictions on fetal tissue research unsettle key studies and scientists | Washington Post

Jerome Zack, director of UCLA’s Center for AIDS Research, said trainees have been attracted to his lab because work with humanized mice “was a flagship technique of ours.” Now he worries that a scientist from his lab who he expects to be offered a faculty job within months is “going to have to redirect their program, because the model they’ve used may not be available…. It’s not a small thing. My career has been based on using these tissues,” Zack said. In deciding to remove funding for the transplanted mice from the AIDS center’s grant, he said, “it was my research going down the drain.”

After directing her final movie (1943’s “First Comes Courage,” about a female member of the WWII resistance), [Dorothy] Arzner directed training videos for the wartime Women’s Army Corps and made dozens of Pepsi-Cola commercials before going on to teach. Arzner’s first classes were at the Pasadena Playhouse, and in 1961, she began teaching at UCLA’s film school…. Arzner’s time at UCLA left a lasting impression on a multitude of students, including Francis Ford Coppola, who moved to San Francisco shortly after graduating from her class.

Uber’s new policies could encourage discrimination, advocates fear | San Francisco Chronicle

Passengers with names that sounded stereotypically African American were more likely to have rides canceled and to have longer waits for pickups than people with white-sounding names, according to a 2018 UCLA doctoral dissertation based on a three-year study in Los Angeles. (Drivers don’t see passenger names until after accepting trip requests.) Cancellation rates and wait times for black riders were even higher on taxi rides.

After Thursday’s rain, Southern California is expected to return to dry weather | Los Angeles Times

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, tweeted on Sunday that it’s not looking like January precipitation will be enough to reverse the growing seasonal precipitation deficit to date in Northern California.

New Tennessee law allows adoption agencies to discriminate against gay couples | New York Daily News

There are more than 400,000 children currently in foster care in the U.S., according to the Adoption Network, and according to a UCLA study, same-sex couples with children are far more likely than different-sex couples to have gone the adoption route, at a rate of 21.4 percent compared to 3 percent.

“By studying the magnetosphere, we improve our chances of dealing with the greatest hazard to humanity venturing into space: storms powered by the sun,” [UCLA’s Vassilis] Angelopoulos said.

Dr. Matthew Budoff, a cardiologist at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine in Torrance, California, who wasn’t involved in the study, said it’s not surprising that burnout might increase someone’s risk of AFib. “When patients are stressed out, their adrenalin levels go up and that can drive one into atrial fibrillation,” he said. However, he pointed out that the effect of burnout on AFib in the new study was “modest.”

Unlike alcohol withdrawal, which can be deadly, cannabis withdrawal isn’t life-threatening, says Timothy Fong, a professor of psychiatry who helps lead the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative. Nonetheless, “it can be debilitating, and can create a lot of physical and emotional suffering.”

A second paper in the same journal, led by Daniel Gilman at UCLA, argues that the data better agrees with cold dark matter models that include clumping, rather than models without clumping. The smallest clumps that would produce the observed effects would be between 1 million and 10 million times the Sun’s mass, far smaller than a galaxy and perhaps too small to even hold stars. It would just be a big clump of dark matter. (Also: Daily Mail [U.K.])

Just as brightly colored roofs and streets reflect sunlight, and therefore mitigate the urban heat island effect, this reflection of sunlight on a grand scale could cool down our planet. Researchers (at Harvard, the University of Washington, and UCLA’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, to name a few) are all exploring solar geoengineering as a climate solution, but they’ve been focused on the physical aspects of the technology.

States have debated whether vanity license plates are protected under the First Amendment in recent years — and the results have been mixed. As UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh recently noted, Maryland and Kentucky ruled in 2016 and 2019, respectively, that vanity plates are protected as free speech.

Certainly [Iran] is now becoming an issue on the presidential campaign trail, and I think it’s most closely related to perhaps the remnants, or the memories, of the 2003 Iraq War. That was certainly a major issue in 2008 between Obama and Clinton as they debated who had the better judgment, in retrospect, on the Iraq War,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto. (Approx. 8:15 mark)

7 affordable closet organizers that will transform your space, according to a pro | NBC News Online

And it’s not just our sanity, but our health that is at risk: Research has shown that clutter in the home raises levels of the stress hormone cortisol. A study conducted on 32 families by UCLA’s Center on Everyday Lives of Families mirrored these findings: They concluded that managing the volume of possessions was such a crushing problem in many homes that it actually elevated levels of stress hormones for mothers.

Public-private partnerships bring mental health crisis care to uninsured | Long Beach Press-Telegram

According to the [UCLA] California Health Interview Survey, more than one in five adults in the state reported needing help for emotional or mental challenges or alcohol or drug use in 2018. The number of inpatient hospital psychiatric beds fell nearly 30% from 1995 to 2016, according to the California Hospital Foundation, a decline of more than 2,650 beds. Over the same period, the state’s population grew by more than 7.5 million people.

New measure seeks to reduce incarceration in Los Angeles | La Opinión

In the last few years, Latinas have been the group with the largest rate of arrests in California, according to a report from UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative (LPPI). In 2017, Hispanic women were the group with the highest growth in felony arrests. (Translated from Spanish)

The Nazi shame of the first ever Best Actor winner at the Oscars | Independent (U.K.)

Jannings won his Oscar for his performances in “The Last Command” and 1927’s “The Way of All Flesh,” another film that is presumed lost, apart from five minutes of extant footage that is held at the UCLA Film Archive in Los Angeles.

Rohingya deportation case: UN special rapporteur seeks to aid Indian Supreme Court | The Wire

On January 10, the UN special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance E. Tendayi Achiume filed an application seeking to intervene in the ongoing case, which is being heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde…. Achiume, who is also a professor at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law, said that the aim of her intervention was “to assist the court by offering her expertise and experience on the issue of State parties’ obligations under international law with regard to the prevention of racial discrimination.”

At the same time, the stakes could not be higher as aging boomers enter Life After 65. Some are caring for older parents. Calls to privatize Social Security continue to pour in from Republicans, and cuts made during the last recession to social programs that impact older adults have not been restored, says Steven P. Wallace, an expert on aging issues and associate director at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “Talking about boomers as if they were a class, you’re really papering over a huge variation within that group,” says Wallace, who extensively studied generational conflict earlier in his career.