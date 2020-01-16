UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Published today in the journal Nature, a new study reports an additional four so-called G-objects in the Milky Way’s center. And just like G1 and G2, they are cosmic chimeras…. The study’s lead author, Anna Ciurlo of the University of California, Los Angeles, worked with her colleagues to spot the new objects in 13 years of galactic-center data gathered by an instrument on one of the twin Keck telescopes situated atop Hawaii’s dormant volcano Mauna Kea. Initially, she says, she was studying how SgrA* influences the gas near the galactic center. “But then we kept on finding these very compact objects,” she says. “They were not behaving like a gas cloud—they would not get stretched; they would not get eaten by the black hole itself. They were orbiting around the black hole as a star would.” (Also: C/net)

(Third item) After a background check, he was accepted as a volunteer in the Chase Child Life Program at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. For nine years, Steckelman has donned his volunteer uniform — khaki pants, sneakers and a white shirt with a blue hospital jacket — to spend Sunday mornings with the kids at UCLA.

“Among the candidates who remain, many are very good on minority outreach and standing up for people of color, but there is absolutely no replacement for actual candidate diversity ... on the most important stage,” says UCLA political science professor Matt Barreto, a co-founder of the polling group Latino Decisions.

When Japan lost its main aircraft carriers in the Battle of Midway seven months after Pearl Harbor, any thought of a mainland invasion “was doomed and abandoned,” Fred Notehelfer told us. ”Certainly the Japanese were not constrained by the notion that some Americans had guns in their homes — no one had AK-47s and other assault weapons at the time,” added Notehelfer, an emeritus professor of history at UCLA who specializes in the history of Japan.

“Your House Will Pay” is based on the murder of Latasha Harlins, a 15-year-old black girl who was shot by a Korean shopkeeper less than two weeks after the Rodney King beating. The killer was convicted of voluntary manslaughter but received no jail sentence. In “The Contested Murder of Latasha Harlins,” UCLA professor Brenda Stevenson details this tragic case and its role in the riots. An indispensable book.

Dayvigo belongs to a class of sleeping pills known as orexin receptor antagonists; Belsomra (suvorextant) is another example. They work by acting on the molecules that promote wakefulness in the brain, explains Alon Y. Avidan, MD, MPH, professor and vice chair in the department of neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine and director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center in Los Angeles. “The majority of medications people use for insomnia target the sleep centers in the brain.”

