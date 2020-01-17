UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA professor emeritus of law Gary Blasi, who specializes in homelessness issues, said that whenever a politician talks about a “balanced” approach to homelessness, “it’s pretty easy to tell who’s going to come out on the short end.” “She’s very much on one side of that balance,” Blasi said, pointing to recent cleanups that ejected homeless people from the Sepulveda Basin, which Martinez represents. Blasi complained that there hadn’t been “any serious effort” to find somewhere else to live for those who were displaced. “There is this strong desire to have people disappear.”

Since President Hassan Rouhani came into power in August 2013, the new leader has heavily criticised the initiative, said Kevan Harris, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles. Rouhani’s administration saw the project as a “big expense” and a key reason for inflation being pushed up to 40%, explained Harris, author of a book on politics and the welfare state in Iran.

Why Vladimir Putin is shaking up Russia | CNN Opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Daniel Treisman) His approval ratings have been falling lately, and with no rapprochement with the West in sight, Russia’s economy is unlikely to improve much in the next few years. With Duma elections due in September 2021 and Putin’s term set to expire in 2024, the Kremlin was clearly getting anxious. Having created a hyper-centralized system with power concentrated in his own hands, Putin now seems to want to blow this system up for fear it will be used against him. A new president as unconstrained as he was could pose a threat to Putin and his allies.

“We live in a 24/7 world of food advertisements on the television, on the radio, on Facebook and Twitter,” said UCLA’s Dana Hunnes, a senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan Medical Center…. Hunnes said all that subliminal messaging can dampen or influence our own intuitive thinking, which makes it easy to see why some are skeptical about the IE lifestyle…. “For anyone who gains weight after ‘intuitively’ eating, seeing [a] thin, fit celebrity talking about it and praising it may send them mixed signals and may damage their self-esteem,” said Hunnes.

Bickering environmental groups are holding L.A.’s last surviving tidal wetland hostage | Los Angeles Times Opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Jon Christensen) Then there’s the “opportunity cost” of doing nothing. We’ll lose the benefits of species and habitat improvements, but also the chance for people to be close to nature, as well as the economic benefits of visitors — especially birders — who will increasingly flock to Ballona as the wetlands come back. The state of California has made a financial commitment to restoring Ballona. We need to take advantage of that offer while the state’s economy is still thriving, and start moving carefully in the right direction.

Because there’s so much we don’t know about the election, to rule out an entire group of candidates solely because there are biased notions of who has won the presidency in the past is to give those biases disproportionate weight. Simply put, there is only one true measure of a person’s electability. “Is this person going to win the general election?” UCLA political science professor Lynn Vavreck told Vox. “The only way to know that is if they win the general election.”

LAPD reports falling crime rate, but numbers questioned amid falsified-data probe | Los Angeles Daily News

Jorja Leap, a researcher at UCLA who for years has studied the city’s gang intervention programs, was present Monday when Moore met with residents in South L.A. He was there to explain the gang data discrepancies and explain what the department’s next steps were. No one protested or disrupted Moore. But for LAPD, given its history of brutality in the area, maintaining credibility with South L.A. residents was like threading a needle, Leap said. “Many residents still don’t trust LAPD,” she said. “This seems to confirm their worst feelings.”

“These objects look like gas and behave like stars,” said Andrea Ghez, a professor of astrophysics at the University of California Los Angeles and a co-author of the paper…. “We had seen it before, but it didn’t look too peculiar until it got close to the black hole and became elongated, and much of its gas was torn apart,” said Ghez. “It went from being a pretty innocuous object when it was far from the black hole to one that was really stretched out and distorted at its closest approach and lost its outer shell, and now it’s getting more compact again.” (Also: Independent [U.K.] )

Why the US is not a good place to raise a child | Daily Mail (U.K.)

“One of the biggest, gaping holes in [in the US] is the lack of paid parental leave,” Dr. Jody Heymann, a University of California, Los Angeles professor of public health and contributor to the UN’s report on family friendly policies, told DailyMail.com…. “The first months and several years of life have profound impacts on children’s immediate and long-term health and development and we need to put [protections] in place in the US,” she said. (Also: Heymann on Sirius XM’s “Morning Briefing”)

Involving family in bipolar care helps children and teens stay healthier, longer | Medical Xpress

The children and adolescents in the study had an elevated risk for developing the disorder because they had a genetic or family history of the condition, said David Miklowitz, the study’s lead author, and a distinguished professor of psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. All of the participants also demonstrated early warning signs of bipolar disorder — such as depression and brief periods of mania — at the start of the study.

Using voice analysis to track the wellness of patients with mental illness | Scienmag