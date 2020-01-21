UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

He’s the first male dancer on UCLA’s Spirit Squad. He has the featured role in this performance of “Smooth Criminal.” Devin [Mallory] says he learned to ignore the stares, the teasing, because he loved to dance.

Another panelist, Kimberlé Crenshaw, a law professor at UCLA and Columbia University, told the crowd that she was 10 years old when King was assassinated in 1968. The next day, Crenshaw recalled, she and several other students were corralled into a church, where volunteers asked them if they had anything they wanted to share about King…. “We must follow his footsteps,” Crenshaw remembers saying, adding that, in the years since, much of her research has been guided by King’s legacy. To understand life in America today, Crenshaw told the crowd, everyone should study history — the history of public education, of housing, of the parts of King’s legacy that often get overlooked.

Women denied abortions live in financial distress years later, study finds | CBS News

“We find that being denied an abortion has large and persistent effects on financial distress that are sustained for five years following the intended abortion,” wrote the report’s authors, Sarah Miller of the University of Michigan, Laura Wheery of the University of California at Los Angeles and Diana Foster of the University of California at San Francisco. “Unpaid debts that are more than 30 days past due more than double in size, and the number of public records, which include negative events such as evictions and bankruptcies, increases substantially.”

In many cases, social networks will send a blanket denial letter to defense attorneys, forcing counsel to engage in time-sucking, and often unwinnable, negotiations. In the meantime, many defendants plead out, said UC Berkeley School of Law Assistant Professor Rebecca Wexler, who is writing a forthcoming article on the topic for the UCLA Law Review.

Devin Mallory is the first male dancer to join UCLA’s nationally renowned dance team. “Performing in front of such a large crowd is such a privilege and honor.”

US court dismisses suit by youths over climate change | Associated Press

In addition, the justices wrote that ending the use of fossil fuels in the U.S. alone — which is what the plaintiffs sought — would not be enough to slow or stop climate change. “That’s the heartbreaking thing about this opinion. The 9th Circuit recognizes that climate change is an existential threat … and agrees that the political branches have not done enough to address this problem in the past and are unlikely to do so in the future. But the court just feels it’s in a really difficult situation,” said Cara Horowitz, co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

Cruise Automation’s cryptic Instagram posts explained | Car and Driver

Destination number seven is the Kleinrock Internet History Center at UCLA, the birthplace of the Internet. Which explains the “never stop searching for what's next,” caption.

UCLA gets $25-million gift from Uniqlo CEO for Japanese humanities endowment | City News Service

UCLA has received a $25-million gift from Tadash Yanai, the chairman, president and CEO of Japan-based Fast Retailing and founder of clothing company Uniqlo, the school said in a statement. The funds will endow the Tadashi Yanai Initiative for Globalizing Japanese Humanities, which will bolster UCLA’s status as a leading center for the study of Japanese literature, language and culture. The gift is the largest from an individual donor in the history of the UCLA College of Humanities. (Also: Rafu Shimpo, KABC-TV)

“For many years, men and women with cardiovascular disease were treated similarly because the intrinsic physiologic differences between men and women that play a role in how the cardiovascular system functions were not fully understood,” Dr. Megan Kamath, a cardiologist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles, told Healthline.

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, have identified a new type of astronomical object in our galaxy — and they appear to shape shift. They’re called G objects, and so far, astronomers have identified six of them orbiting the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way. When the G objects are farthest away from the black hole, they are compact. But when closest to it, they stretch out. “These objects look like gas and behave like stars,” researcher Andrea Ghez said in a press release. (Also: RT)

Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, a senior dietitian at the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center, told Healthline she doesn’t necessarily consider Beyond Burgers to be “health foods” to begin with. “I definitely believe they are better for your heart and health overall than a meat burger or patty, but they are not a ‘health’ food,” she said. “Moreover, it is somewhat negated by the cheese — full fat, high in saturated fat — and glazed doughnut, which is just white flour and sugar without much healthfulness to it.”

New drugs, decades in the making, are providing relief for migraines | Jewish World Review