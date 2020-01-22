UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Top public and private colleges in the West | Wall Street Journal

The University of California, Los Angeles is one of six schools in the University of California system among the top 10 public schools in the West, according to the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings…. UCLA, the highest-ranked public school in the country at No. 25 among all colleges, is followed on the list of leading public colleges in the West by the University of California schools in Berkeley, Davis and San Diego. All three of those schools are also among the top 10 public schools nationwide, as is the University of Washington-Seattle, No. 5 on the list for the West.

[UCLA’s Zuri] Adele received her bachelor’s degree from Spelman College in 2012 and an MFA from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2015. During her time at UCLA, she noticed that a number of graduates from historically black colleges and universities were gaining admittance to its School of Theater, Film and Television but were opting to attend other schools because they were receiving more funding from them. Shortly after she graduated, Adele collaborated with the school’s administration and crowdfunded among friends and family to establish the Zuri Adele Fellowship for HBCU Alumni, an annual award that provides funding for a graduate of an HBCU pursuing his or her MFA at the School of Theater, Film and Television. Adele hopes to expand the award so HBCU alumni who attend other schools for their MFAs can also get financial support.

A UCLA study commissioned by the Metropolitan Transit Commission shows that ridership in the Bay Area is declining. The study identified three categories of riders: Choice or commute-oriented, Transit dependents and occasional riders. In a period between 2009 and 2017, transit dependents and occasional riders both decreased by about 10 percent, while choice riders were up 13 percent.

Those roles that did make it to the screen often depicted Latinx people as criminals or trauma victims. Representation of Black people in Hollywood has steadily improved, but still remains dismal, as shown by UCLA’s 2019 Hollywood Diversity Report, which found only 9 percent of Black people in all film roles.

Putin and the art of stepping down gracefully while keeping a grip on power | New York Times News Analysis

“For most autocratic leaders, it has been quite dangerous to leave power,” said Daniel Treisman, a professor of political science at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Things have to be going extremely well, and the system has to be stable, to get out without any repercussions.”

Patients at risk for heart problems should be cautious about using marijuana | CNN

“This is something I’ve talked to patients about for a long time,” said Dr. Karol Watson, a cardiology professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA who was not affiliated with the study. “I do a lot of research on pollution and what we see with that is that even at a low level, breathing in anything but air puts you at a risk for problems.” Watson said she gets a lot of questions from patients about weed. When they do ask about it, she said she tells them that, “we don’t know.”

Weinstein trial is a milestone for #MeToo and a moment of wrenching truth for survivors | Los Angeles Times

Even a conviction could lead to some form of backlash for #MeToo, experts say. “There’s a risk that men in power will say, ‘See, the justice system works. We don’t need to change it,’” said Juliet Williams, a gender studies professor at UCLA.

Trump inked a deal with China. California is still sorting out the implications | Los Angeles Times

California’s economy grew at a 2.6% rate through the first 10 months of 2019, according to the UCLA Anderson School, compared with 2.1% growth for the entire U.S. in the third quarter.

“It really changed the environment in school after school after school — where teachers had more pride, more respect,” said Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center. (UCLA’s John Rogers is also quoted.)

The flu season is hitting young people particularly hard. And it’s not over | Los Angeles Times

At UCLA’s emergency rooms, patients of all ages are testing positive for the flu, said ER physician Dr. Lisa Dabby. But people under 24 are showing up much more often than other age groups, suggesting the wide spread of the less common virus, according to a university memo. “Influenza B is predominating this season,” Dabby said.

Martin Luther King and the ‘polite’ racism of white liberals | Washington Post Column

In 2014, a report from the University of California at Los Angeles reported that school segregation remains rife throughout the country 60 years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled “separate but equal” education unconstitutional. The report declared New York state’s schools the most segregated, yet Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) has shown little willingness to make concrete changes, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has run from the word “segregation.”

Michael Bloomberg gambles on Super Tuesday strategy with surge in paid staffers | Washington Times

“The real issue is not the number of paid campaign staff working for a candidate but the number of volunteers,” said Richard Anderson, a political science professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Volunteers who put in time for a candidate without being paid — that demonstrates that somebody is committed to a candidate. Bloomberg hires so many because money is his only resource.”

“We live in a 24/7 world of food advertisements on the television, on the radio, on Facebook and Twitter,” said UCLA’s Dana Hunnes, a senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan Medical Center.

Family therapy best for youth at risk for bipolar disorder | HealthDay

Some families may not realize their children are at risk for bipolar disorder. “They [parents] think they’re just moody kids,” said study author David Miklowitz, a professor of psychiatry at UCLA. “But there are telltale signs, such as sudden changes in mood and energy levels, irritability, feeling increasingly anxious and depressed such that they can’t get out of bed,” he explained in a UCLA news release. “Often, these are kids for whom bipolar disorder runs in the family.”

In ADHD, there’s “great demand for non-pharmacological interventions,” said Sandra Loo, an ADHD specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has no affiliation with Akili. “A product that can help to remediate cognitive issues that children with ADHD are experiencing would be, I think, very helpful and popular with families.”

New signs of a shielding magnetic field found in Earth’s oldest rock fields | Science magazine

Mark Harrison, a geologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, isn’t convinced by the new analysis, because it takes both high temperatures and long periods of time for the lithium ions to diffuse across a boundary. If a heating incident brought the zircons above 600 degrees C but persisted for only 10,000 years — a blink of an eye for a geologist — it would be enough time to reset the zircons’ magnetism but not to diffuse lithium. “I don’t think this is even remotely smoking gun evidence,” he says.

Psychiatrists used AI to listen to their patients better, and the results were positive | Mashable India

For the study, SAIL collaborated with researchers from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to pore through voice data from patients being treated for mental health illnesses including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depressive disorders. The individual participating in the study and their treating clinicians used the MyCoachConnect interactive voice and mobile tool to provide voice diaries related to their mental health states. Next, AI was applied to hundreds of voicemails, thus collected using a dedicated software. The result: The SAIL AI was able to match clinicians’ ratings of their patients.

Four common symptoms of a hormonal imbalance — plus what you can do to correct it | Martha Stewart Living

A simple blood test can detect hypothyroidism, says Angela Leung, MD, an endocrinologist and associate professor of medicine at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. If it’s to blame, a thyroid-replacement pill, like levothyroxine, should kick-start your levels, and potentially your metabolism.

The learning effect of air quality in classrooms | The Hechinger Report

Another study by Jisung Park, an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was also a co-author of the PSAT study, found that just one day of ill-timed heat could have an impact on high stakes exams in New York City. In the study, which will be published in the Journal of Human Resources, Park found that hot testing days reduced students’ performance on Regents exams, which are required for graduation in New York, and thus decreased the probability of a student graduating from high school.

How to snack for better health | Consumer Reports

Crucial for bone health, your body needs sunlight to make this nutrient, and older people tend to spend less time outdoors. “It also becomes harder for the body to synthesize and absorb vitamin D as you age,” says Erin Morse, R.D., the chief clinical dietitian at UCLA Health’s department of nutrition. Salmon is a vitamin D powerhouse, and milk, yogurt, and eggs are also good sources.

Miscarriage trauma can last far longer than we realized | HuffPost

“The medical field has certainly bolstered efforts to support women who struggle with reproductive challenges, though we have a long way to go towards adequately treating this population,” Dr. Misty Richards, director of perinatal psychiatry in the maternal outpatient mental health services clinic at UCLA Health, who did not work on the study, told HuffPost. Referrals to local, affordable reproductive mental health experts can be a major obstacle, she said.

Should you use an electric toothbrush or a manual? | Consumer Reports

Whether you choose a basic brush or one with all the bells and whistles, the way you brush is key. “The correct technique can be used with a powered or manual toothbrush,” says Paulo Camargo, D.D.S., chair of periodontics at the UCLA School of Dentistry. “People who do a good job can do a good job with either.”

Will court cases leave Theranos founder ruined? | East Bay Times

“One of the biggest things you’re looking at are legal fees here,” said Peter Johnson, a law school lecturer at UCLA.

Trump trade wins don’t eliminate the threat of more tariffs | Washington Examiner

“Donald Trump will probably still use the China trade war card if he thinks he needs to this election year,” said Raul Hinojosa-Ojeda, a UCLA professor who specializes in trade and a former visiting scholar at the World Bank. “He thinks it helps him politically to look tough in front of China.”

Astronomers find four strange new objects in the center of the Milky Way | Discover

But instead of Sagittarius A*’s intense gravity stretching out the gas clouds as expected, the clumps stayed compact as they traveled around the black hole, said Anna Ciurlo, an astronomer at UCLA and the lead author of the new paper. (Also: Cosmos, Popular Science)

Momentum builds around valley fever research with funding boosts | Valley Public Radio

Even though $3 million is a mere drop in the bucket for major research institutions like the UCs, Hoyer said anything that promotes collaboration is valuable. Dr. Manish Butte, a pediatric immunologist at UCLA, agreed. ”There’s going to be a wealth of knowledge developed in the next few years thanks to this funding which I hope will blow open some of the myths about this disease,” he said. (UCLA’s Paul Krogstad is also quoted.)

(Article written by UCLA’s Steven Zipperstein) The sordid history of the May 1939 British White Paper, the notorious document with which the British all but slammed shut the doors of Palestine to European Jewry, has been documented many times. Less-remembered is how the (Jewish-owned) New York Times took British prime minister Neville Chamberlain’s side the day after the White Paper was issued, incurring the wrath of Chaim Weizmann and the Zionist leadership. Virtually unknown, however, is that the Polish Jewish community had sent a desperate plea two months earlier to Chamberlain — a telegram begging him to keep the gates of Palestine open.

Coronavirus screenings to begin at LAX, two other U.S. airports amid outbreak in China | Los Angeles Times

“It’s encouraging that this virus doesn’t appear to be easily transmitted between humans, if it all. But you worry that, over time, it could,” said Dr. Robert J. Kim-Farley, an epidemiology professor at UCLA who formerly led infectious disease control at the LA County Department of Public Health.