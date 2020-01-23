UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Younger workers feel lonely at the office | Wall Street Journal

Cigna classified participants as lonely — or not — based on their responses to a 20-item questionnaire called the UCLA Loneliness Scale. It assesses feelings of loneliness and social isolation. (Also: USA Today)

Utah is the latest state to ban conversion therapy for children | New York Times

Researchers at the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles law school estimated in 2018 that in the states that do not ban the practice, some 20,000 children between the ages of 13 and 17 would be subjected to conversion therapy from a licensed health care professional before they turned 18.

UCLA to host first-ever American Jewish Music Festival | Jewish Journal

The Jewish Bluegrass of Nefesh Mountain, Syrian Jewish music from Asher Shasho Levy, a selection of show tunes that reflects the influence Jewish composers continue to have on Broadway, klezmer music, and even the UCLA marching band are just some of the musical stylings that will be on display at UCLA’s first-ever American Jewish Music Festival on March 1, under the banner “Music Crossing Boundaries.” The event is funded by UCLA together with the Lowell Milken Fund for American Jewish Music at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, with additional support from Marilyn Ziering, Elaine and David Gill and the Mickey Katz Endowed Chair in Jewish Music. It is co-sponsored by the UCLA Alan D. Leve Center for Jewish Studies.

Oil industry subpoenas aim to harass and intimidate, consumer groups says | Los Angeles Times Column

“It is kind of odd that somebody can be minding their own business and all of a sudden get a subpoena, and the default is to expect compliance,” says UCLA law professor David Marcus, a specialist in federal courts and civil procedure who has no involvement in the oil company case. But them’s the rules.

But a new report by researchers at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research suggests that California’s experiment has resulted in more participant hospitalizations, despite offering comprehensive services. The study found that, two years into the experiment, there was no significant change in emergency department visits for participants compared with a similar group of patients who were not part of the program. But hospitalizations went up for both groups, with participants getting admitted at more than twice the rate of the control group: 17.47 inpatient admissions per 1,000 enrollees, compared with 7.41 admissions per 1,000 for the control group.

Youth climate plaintiffs face continued legal risks after defeat | Bloomberg Law

Percival and Ann Carlson, a law professor at University of California at Los Angeles, said some justices could view a Juliana petition as an opportunity to reel in precedents that made it easier for environmental litigants to get to court, including the landmark Massachusetts v. EPA climate case in 2007 and the 2000 water pollution case Friends of the Earth v. Laidlaw. “That’s a huge risk,” Carlson said. “Then you could get a precedent that really affects other environmental cases.”

Court quashes youth climate change case against government | New York Times

Ann Carlson, an expert in climate change law at the University of California Los Angeles School of Law, said what surprised her and many other experts was how far the lawsuit had proceeded. “I’ve always thought this case was creative and interesting but a long shot,” she said, “and after listening to the oral argument I thought that the court would find some way to dismiss the case that reflected its concerns about just how big the remedy was that the plaintiff were seeking in the case” — that is, she said, to “get the United States to stop emitting carbon into the atmosphere.”

“We don’t even know what the incubation period is or how lethal it is at this point,” says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist who studies emerging diseases at UCLA. (Also: Fox Business News)

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, a professor of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, said it’s not certain that weight loss alone will lower the risk of another heart attack. “Whether strategies to decrease abdominal adiposity [belly fat] in patients after myocardial infarction [heart attack] will translate to reduced risk of events requires prospective clinical trials,” said Fonarow, who wasn’t part of the research. (Also: UCLA’s Megan Kamath is quoted in Healthline.)

“It’s not the magic bullet,” Gerald Kominski, a health policy scholar at the University of California Los Angeles, said of Maryland’s approach. Still, he added, “Maryland is doing more and providing better incentives than any other individual state.”

“And the fact that [Solar] Orbiter can also measure composition will allow us to determine where on the sun the events happened that created the solar wind that we will be seeing,” Marco Velli of UCLA, the PSP observatory scientist, said during the AGU news conference. Similarly, measurements by the two probes should result in a better understanding of the solar magnetic field, Velli added.

Millennials are destigmatizing two topics their parents viewed as taboo | Business Insider

There’s also the effect of social media: It’s easier than ever to display signs of wealth, from an Instagram photo of a trip to Bali or a shot of a new car. “Given that you’re already revealing all of that, I think that revealing what your salary is may not seem like a big deal,” Ricardo Perez-Truglia, an assistant professor of economics at University of California Los Angeles, told Bankrate.

Michael Storper, an urban planning professor at UCLA, said there’s some truth to those criticisms. Storper has spoken out against what he calls the bill’s “deeply flawed” analysis of what it would take to solve the state’s housing affordability crisis. He told us SB 50 would spur new supply, but mainly for the rich.

“I’m standing along Martin Luther King Boulevard to tell you the story about how this street came to be. Before 1983, people called this street Santa Barbara Avenue,” said UCLA’s Brenda Stevenson (Approx. 35:40 mark)

“There is no defendant. It’s all being manipulated by somebody, maybe some reputation management company that is filing these things on behalf of a client,” said UCLA’s Eugene Volokh.

“I do think that Senator Skinner’s proposal is really addressing a critical issue here in the state of California. And that is growing economic inequality and the skyrocketing salaries of top corporate executives who have seen extraordinary increase in their wealth and power over the years,” said UCLA’s Kent Wong (Approx. 3:45 mark)