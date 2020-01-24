UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

For some, “queer” is a loaded word — a negative epithet from a less accepting time that was hurled at anyone perceived to be gay. But for others, particularly younger LGBTQ people, it is a reclaimed term and a less restrictive self-identifier. While the word’s use — and its 21st century reclamation — has been mostly anecdotal up to this point, a new report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law has put scientific data behind the population of queer-identified people in the United States.... “We find in this study that queer individuals make up a sizable proportion of sexual minorities, who are distinct in a number of important ways from other sexual minority people, both in terms of demographic characteristics and sexuality, and across gender identity,” said lead author Shoshana K. Goldberg, a research consultant at the Williams Institute and an assistant professor focusing on LGBTQ health at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

“I found the poll very encouraging,” said Peter Kareiva, director of the Institute for the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California-Los Angeles…. “The data say — robustly — that Republicans and Democrats agree that climate change is a problem and that we have to do something about it,” Kareiva said.

Maricela Becerra, an assistant adjunct professor at UCLA, told the BBC: “We have been talking about these issues for many, many years as Latinxs and immigrants, and the problem is that we have not been heard. Suddenly a non-immigrant person tells our story, and people seem to be interested.”

Study cautions heart patients about marijuana use | South Florida Times

“This is something I’ve talked to patients about for a long time,” said Dr. Karol Watson, a cardiology professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA who was not afﬁliated with the study. “I do a lot of research on pollution and what we see with that is that even at a low level, breathing in anything but air puts you at a risk for problems.” Watson said she gets a lot of questions from patients about weed. When they do ask about it, she said she tells them that, “we don’t know.” “There are some reports of heart attacks after smoking, but no systematic study of a real good magnitude, but I tell them I can’t endorse it. I don’t think it is good, but we just don’t know how bad it is,” she said.

China wants activists to stay out of its war on pollution | Bloomberg

The China model of environmental protection “has been cautious about too much organized society participation,” said Alex Wang, a law professor at UCLA who used to work with green NGOs in Beijing. “The Chinese government is basically betting that they can do it through a state-led, even state-dominant, approach.”

Kristy Guevara-Flanagan, director and UCLA assistant professor, has also been working on a documentary, “Body Parts,” which examines how women are seen on camera; she also made a short about showing women on camera post-mortem. “There’s a fetishizing going on, with the way the camera pans and tilts down women’s [dead] bodies. It’s like the body becomes symbolic, rather than related to character,” she says.

Faith-based model provides option for those priced out of insurance, but it comes with risks | Orange County Register

“Do people take risk? Of course,” Nadereh Pourat, a professor-in-residence at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said of cost-sharing ministries. She also directs the Health Economics and Evaluation Research Program at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “The risk is that this is not an insurance policy.”

More than 20 years ago, California lawmakers passed the Hayden Act, a collection of laws designed “to move California’s animal shelters in the direction of saving more animals’ lives through consolidation of preexisting legal requirements pertaining to animal shelters and emphasis on adoption and owner-redemption of lost pets,” according to Taimie Bryant, a UCLA School of Law professor who helped write the bill.

Aquarium of the Pacific’s climate panel urges action from state leaders | Long Beach Press-Telegram

Panelist Dr. Holly Buck, postdoctoral fellow at UCLA, posed the question: “How do we actually remove carbon from the atmosphere?” Among Buck’s suggested strategies: Embrace “regenerative farming,” including storing carbon in soil, planting trees and expanding use of composting.

William Lowry, a biology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who studies hair follicles, says we’ve long known there’s a connection between stress and graying hair, but not what it was. “This paper really nails that, in the sense of figuring out what different types of systems in your body come together” to produce the effect, he says. And that mechanism could apply to more than hair, Lowry says.

“What we’re really trying to do is to get to more people, sooner, with a less expensive intervention that changes the course of their life,” said UCLA’s Janey Rountree.

Evidence lacking for identifying optimal primary care panel size | Medical Xpress