UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The outsize influence of your middle-school friends | The Atlantic

Jaana Juvonen doesn’t stand on street corners and watch middle schoolers interact in order to guess at the quality of their friendships. She asks them. Juvonen is a developmental psychologist at the University of California at Los Angeles…. Friendship has real power for kids. Juvonen thinks that friendship may even begin to resemble an attachment relationship like what children initially have with parents. “[These] are really very, very close and emotionally intimate relationships,” Juvonen told me. “And even if that particular relationship doesn’t last, it has ramifications on ­subsequent relationships.”

“Elite fragmentation collapses states; social movements don’t,” said Kevan Harris, a historical sociologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, with expertise in Iran…. But the self-inflicted blunder of shooting down the passenger jet has shifted the focus to domestic maneuvering. The spat between the president and the armed forces is a “struggle to apportion blame for the tragedy,” said Mr. Harris. While the military says a single officer was at fault, he said, “Rouhani and his bureaucrats want to shift the blame onto the whole military as an institution, to hopefully claw back some political capital from the tragedy.”

If the rule survives the courts, as many as 765,000 people across California may stop accessing Medi-Cal and food stamps due to fear, according to UCLA researchers.

“Everybody is pretty dug in and there’s not a lot of space for forming coalitions that don’t cleave in basically the same way across [multiple] issues,” says Jeffrey Lewis, a professor of political science at UCLA who oversees an analytical project called Voteview that traces ideological and partisan patterns in every congressional roll call vote ever.

With no other options available, Adami was placed into a clinical trial for a revolutionary new treatment which would engineer her own immune system to attack her cancer. “I was part of a clinical trial at UCLA in 2018 to receive a new immunotherapy called CAR-T which has finally put my disease into remission,” she said.

Still, the controversial practice continues to be promoted, often by members of conservative religious communities. A 2018 study conducted by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, found that 698,000 LGBTQ Americans between the ages of 18 and 59 had undergone conversion therapy at some point in their lives. About 350,000 of those received that treatment as adolescents, according to the survey.

“With the recent outbreak, I think the Chinese government has been much more willing to share information and be open. In fact, the head of WHO has been praising them for their willingness to share,” said Anne W. Rimoin, PhD, MPH, an epidemiologist and director of the UCLA Center for Global and Immigrant Health.

A way to look younger is right under your nose, study finds | Medical Xpress

Rhinoplasty, or cosmetic nose surgery, may make a woman look up to three years younger, according to a new study led by researchers at UCLA that used a type of artificial intelligence known as machine learning…. “Rhinoplasty is widely recognized as a facial beautification procedure, but it isn’t commonly known for its anti-aging effects,” said Dr. Robert Dorfman, lead author of the study and a resident physician in the division of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (UCLA’s Dr. Jason Roostaeian is also quoted.)

How the paths of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and the world’s richest man crossed | Los Angeles Times

Mohammed’s international reputation is still besmirched by the Khashoggi killing, which the CIA believes took place with his knowledge. But analysts say the opaque nature of Saudi palace politics makes it hard to assess the effect at home. “I don’t think anybody outside the kingdom can answer that,” said James Gelvin, a professor of modern Middle Eastern history at UCLA.

California’s first two cases of coronavirus are confirmed in L.A. and Orange counties | Los Angeles Times

“I think that there are important unanswered questions about this outbreak,” said Anne W. Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and director of the UCLA Center for Global and Immigrant Health. “We don’t know how easily people transmit the virus or how ill it can make otherwise healthy people. We just don’t know the true risks posed by this new virus, and these are the questions that will need to be answered.” (Also: Spectrum News 1)

Koh’s music industry professor, Dr. Paul Young, pointed her in the direction of University of California, Los Angeles’ Music Industry Clinic (MIC), a new student-run service created by law professor and Azoff MSG Entertainment co-president Susan Genco, who designed it as an experiential complement to her lecture course. Koh applied for the clinic’s free legal services and within a week, a small fleet of law students were poring over her agreement.

Still, some scholars — including Kara Cooney, an Egyptologist at the University of California, Los Angeles — have expressed concerns over the implications of the new study. Though she acknowledges the work’s potential, Cooney tells the Times, “When you’re taking a human being and using so much inference about what they looked or sounded like, it can be done with an agenda that you might not even be aware of.”

And despite the insinuation that the gun control proposals in Virginia violate the Second Amendment, none of the policies — which are law in other states — have been deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, according to UCLA law professor Adam Winkler.

Long Beach kicks off Youth Strategic Plan with community forums | Long Beach Press-Telegram

The youth ambassadors want to turn the subjective experiences of the attendees (qualitative data) into quantitative data that they can use to form their strategy moving forward. To this end, they’ve worked with Alex Norman, Professor Emeritus of Social Welfare at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs to develop their behavior and questions, so as to get accurate and comprehensive data for their project.

Six ways to avoid catching the flu at Sundance | Hollywood Reporter

Fight back before you even arrive, says Vicky Vlachonis, author of “The Body Doesn’t Lie” and ambassador of UCLA’s division of digestive diseases, who recommends a face mask on the plane: “If you don’t want to wear a mask, cover your ears, neck and throat.”

What we do know is that a hangover involves dehydration, changes in hormone levels, inflammation, blood pressure, and other body functions, resulting in symptoms such as headache, fatigue, nausea, and anxiety, Timothy Fong, a physician who sees patients at the UCLA Addiction Medicine Clinic, tells Mic. “Everyone experiences them a little differently.” The number of drinks it takes to get a hangover also varies from person to person. Some (lucky) people don’t get hangovers at all.

William Beveridge, who’s often described as the father of the U.K.’s modern welfare state, elaborated on Keynes’s ideas in a 1944 book titled Full Employment in a Free Society. Its central proposition was that “the market for labor should always be a seller’s market,” where “people actually feel empowered to say, ‘This job is crummy—I’m going to go and get a comparable job right across the street,’ ” says David Stein, a historian at the University of California at Los Angeles.

The games come from overseas, most often Japan, China or Korea, according to Timothy Fong, co-director of the Gambling Studies Program at UCLA. “These are not traditional casino games that people are used to, you know, blackjack and craps tables,” Fong said. “These are a combination of video games and games of chance that are not available in brick-and-mortar casinos, so that’s why they have their own kind of flavor to them.”

What younger adults can do to lower their risk of early dementia | Healthline

Merrill was involved in a previous study at the University of California, Los Angeles showing that exercise and higher adherence to a Mediterranean style diet can affect brain structure and degeneration. “We can absolutely say both physical and mental activity is good not just for primary prevention, but for people who have this condition to prevent or slow down progression,” said Merrill.

Community gathers to celebrate UCLA Breast Center Santa Monica | Santa Monica Daily Press

Being diagnosed with cancer can be a scary time in one’s life as the disease often takes an emotional and physical toll on those who are diagnosed. But thanks to the surgeons and staff at the UCLA Breast Center Santa Monica, residents do not have to go through the fight alone.

Detention nation | Knowable Magazine

Anti-drug laws in the 1980s and anti-terrorism laws in the 1990s gave officials more power to apprehend and detain immigrants, but the root causes of crimmigration go beyond any specific law or policy, says Cecilia Menjívar, a sociologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s part of a much bigger trend toward criminalizing certain populations,” she says. “It’s easy to blame immigrants for anything that goes wrong.”

Soothing stress is big part of UVa police department therapy dog’s day | The Daily Progress

“The simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response,” officials with UCLA Health’s Animal-Assisted Therapy Center said. “Humans interacting with animals have found that petting the animal promoted the release of serotonin, prolactin and oxytocin, all hormones that can play a part in elevating moods.” UCLA Health studies show petting dogs lowers anxiety, promotes relaxation, provides comfort, reduces loneliness and increases mental stimulation.

Tennessee governor signs anti-LGBTQ adoption bill into law | Los Angeles Blade

According to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, an estimated 230,000 LGBTQ adults and 11,000 same-sex couples are living in Tennessee. Of those same-sex couples, 20 percent are raising children and 6 percent of the same-sex couples there are raising adopted children, compared to 4 percent of different-sex couples.

Coronavirus and super-spreaders: What the CDC wants you to know | The Healthy

The new virus, known as Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), is concerning precisely because it’s new. “We are in the very early stages and some of the details and facts we would like to know are not quite available,” says Robert Kim-Farley, MD, professor-in-residence at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

How to relax on busy weekends | NPR’s “All Things Considered”