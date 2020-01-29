UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA gets $30 million donation to renovate psychology building | Associated Press

The gift from the Anthony and Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation is the second largest in the history of the UCLA College’s life sciences division, the university said. In recognition of the donation, the building known for decades as Psychology Tower has been re-named Pritzker Hall.

Consumers say presidential campaigns shouldn’t advertise in the Super Bowl | Wall Street Journal

Despite consumers’ apparent distaste for political ads during the Super Bowl, the Trump and Bloomberg strategy may be smart, said Aimee Drolet, professor of marketing and behavioral decision making at the University of California, Los Angeles’s Anderson School of Management. “Given that Super Bowl viewers are more engaged and involved than garden-variety viewers, it is not a mistake for an advertiser to present material that requires some mental effort,” Ms. Drolet said. “Even if folks are annoyed at the time, their memory will be enhanced and they are more likely to retrieve the arguments these ads make. The irritation fades quicker than their memory.”

Are Democratic voters truly divided by ideology? | New York Times Opinion

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Lynn Vavreck and Chris Tausanovitch) The four Democratic candidates at the top of the polls heading into the Iowa caucuses have been paired by pundits into what they like to call lanes. It’s a highway analogy, as in “stay in your lane.” One, seen as more progressive and liberal, contains Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The other, consisting of Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, is more centrist and moderate.

Hundreds of UCLA students publish encyclopedia of 1,000 genes linked to organ development | Medical Xpress

“I expect this will be a highly cited paper and a valuable resource to life scientists,” said Tracy Johnson, director of UCLA’s biomedical research minor, which offers the course the students all took. “It’s inspiring to know all of this really important research came from freshmen and sophomores. It’s beautiful, high-quality research.”

“CRP is a robust measure of inflammation, and high levels generally indicate elevated risk of inflammation-related health problems,” said George M. Slavich, director of UCLA’s laboratory for stress assessment and research and co-author of the paper in Nature Medicine.

“Well-known figures like Biden have a stable base of voter support,” says Lynn Vavreck, a UCLA political scientist and co-author of “Identity Crisis,” a detailed study of what influenced voter sentiment in the 2016 presidential election. “The fact that Trump is the primary messenger for these attacks also triggers party loyalty.” But do most voters actually think this way? Our research suggests otherwise.

This cosmetic surgery can make women look younger, scientists find | International Business Times

According to a new study by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, rhinoplasty, cosmetic surgery of the nose, can make women look up to three years younger. They used Machine Learning, a form of artificial intelligence, in the study to analyze this unexplored property of the cosmetic procedure. “Rhinoplasty is widely recognized as a facial beautification procedure, but it isn’t commonly known for its anti-aging effects,” said Dr. Robert Dorfman, lead author of the study.

“If you use a lot of cannabis frequently and before your brain is fully mature, there’s a chance … that you could actually lose IQ points,” says Timothy Fong, a professor of psychiatry who helps lead the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative…. “If I were President of the United States, I would say, this is a critical social and scientific issue,” he says. “We need to study how should we be using cannabis to improve health and how do we limit the dangers of cannabis.”

“You are missing words. You are missing clues. You are missing your ability to put your background information to work in the most productive way,” said [Maryanne] Wolf, director of the Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners and Social Justice at the University of California at Los Angeles…. “We have already begun to change how we read — with all of its many implications for how we think,” Wolf writes in “Reader, Come Home.” The brain’s “reading circuit” is adaptive, Wolf writes. Processes that aren’t used can wither, and the circuit will adjust to the digital environment’s rapid-fire demands.

The 740,000 population number is extrapolated from the 265,000 households in five counties listed as extremely low income, according to U.S. census figures. Extremely low income is 30% or less of the median household income, which comes to $34,000 or less. Living that close to the edge exponentially increases a person’s chances of becoming homeless, according to studies last year by the California Policy Lab at UCLA and the Bay Area Council. Both urged regional efforts to prevent homelessness, and All Home intends to delineate specific tactics for that in the coming years.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Ramesh Srinivasan) It isn’t the job of private companies to weigh the costs to our democracy of polarizing voters, or of trapping their attention in online labyrinths of misinformation and conspiracy. By definition, they only serve themselves. But this is precisely why the digital bill of rights must start by demanding that tech companies give us reasonable levers of control and oversight. Journalists and public oversight committees need the power to help design these technologies, and the right to continuously audit them.

Proponents of the restored benefits say the state will save money by providing foot care for people with diabetes, such as Serrano. A 2017 analysis by UCLA researchers estimated that the use of preventive podiatric services saved Medi-Cal up to $97 million in 2014, attributable to avoided hospital admissions and amputations.

Public and private options for dealing with the mental health crisis are increasing | La Opinión

According to data from UCLA’s California Health Interview Survey, more than one in every five adults in the state said they needed help dealing with mental or emotional problems, or with drug and alcohol consumption, in 2018. The number of hospitalized psychiatric patients decreased by almost 30 percent from 1995 to 2016, according to the California Hospital Association, tied to a decrease of more than 2,650 hospital beds. During the same period of time, the state registered a population growth of 7.5 million people. (Translated from Spanish)