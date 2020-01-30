UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

How #MeToo is smashing the casting couch | New York Times

Darnell Hunt, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who produces an annual Hollywood diversity report, said that while the share of women directing and starring in big movies has increased, it is still nowhere near where it should be. Women directed about 4 percent of the top 200 films in 2011, he said. By 2017, they had increased to a little less than 13 percent. Perhaps most crucially, at some of the biggest movie studios, including Disney, Warner Bros., Netflix and Amazon, 82 percent of the chief executives today are male, and 91 percent of them are white, according to Dr. Hunt’s coming 2020 diversity report.

A degree from a top law school can help you get into a top law firm. Using American Bar Association data, 24/7 Wall St. created an index to identify the 50 hardest law schools to get into. No. 19 University of California Los Angeles.

“I would approach this just like one approaches any mathematical problem: reduce it and find structure,” says Sylvester Eriksson-Bique, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow with the University of California Los Angeles’s math department.

David Eisenman, director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that public safety power shutoffs have many “cascading hazards.” These cascading effects “will only increase as our sociotechnical systems grow in interdependency and complexity,” Eisenman said.

“Oysters are really important economically to fisheries on the West Coast," [UCLA’s Robert] Eagle said. “They seem particularly susceptible to ocean acidification, so everyone is very worried about the future of the industry.”

Materials scientists at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and colleagues in China have developed a coating that prevents ice from forming. The way it works is inspired by a natural mechanism that keeps blood from freezing in several species of fish that live near Antarctica.

A team of scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the University of Chicago and the University of California, Los Angeles asked this exact question to 100 adults in the US in a study published Thursday in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General. The researchers found that 12% of respondents underreported the distance they drove, giving an average answer of 384 miles.

The government also needs to work on raising the number of electric bus manufacturers for meaningful competition in the industry, says Deepak Rajagopal, an associate professor at the University of California Los Angeles’ Institute of Environment and Sustainability. India’s e-bus marketplace currently has only a few major manufacturers such as Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland, besides Olectra.

Researchers from Princeton University and the University of California, Los Angeles conducted a series of studies to demonstrate the differences between students who wrote out their notes and those who typed notes. Participants took notes on a lecture using one of the two methods and were tested on the material 30 minutes after the lecture and again a week later. The results of the research appeared in Psychological Science, and they were pretty telling. The authors of the study noted that, while past studies on this topic tended to zero in on the distractions that using a computer could present, in this study, participants were using the laptops only to take notes. And hand-writing still emerged as the champ.

A Nod to Nostalgia: A Conversation Between Josh Kun and Sarah Abrevaya Stein | Los Angeles Review of Books

“The modern world (and the women, children, men, and families who experience it) has undoubtedly been defined by displacement and migration (sometimes forced, sometimes voluntary), as well as loss and reinvention,” said UCLA’s Sarah Abrevaya Stein. In this sense, “Family Papers” is exploring not just a Jewish story but a fundamentally modern, human one.

How the Filipino community is fighting medical invisibility | HuffPost

All of this is what prompted Moya to create the Pilipino American Stroke Intervention (PANSIN) Project. The goal of the initiative is to conduct participatory research and promote preventative care and literacy for minorities. Moya partnered up with the UCLA National Clinician Scholars Program and Filipino American Service Group Inc. to produce a video in the style of a teleserye, or telenovela, to raise awareness of stroke symptoms.

Dr. James Cherry, with UCLA’s School of Medicine, who spoke to KNX 1070 News, likens the virus to SARS and says no one ever contracted the illness from a plane. “All the people with SARS, who were incubating it, not one of them spread it on the airplane,” Cherry said. According to Cherry, what you should be concerned about is: “Seasonal influenza and for that, the person who is coughing isn’t a risk but the person who is sneezing is the bigger risk.”

“I’m not aware of any other country with such explicit criteria,” says Thomas Rice, a UCLA health economist who’s researching a book on how health care systems control costs. “Often what other countries do is a new drug comes along, they look at how much better it is than existing drugs, and they use that to set price. That’s a relative comparison. NICE uses absolute criteria.”

Deciphering the weird, wonderful genetic diversity of leaf shapes | Smithsonian Magazine

Using 3-D modeling in combination with the genetic analysis is an interesting proof-of-concept approach for the proposed growth mechanism, says Nat Prunet, a plant development researcher at UCLA who was not affiliated with this study. However, he says, the computer models can only tell us so much, as virtual growth doesn’t necessarily rely on the same parameters as real biological growth.

Illustrating a book of bits | Cosmos

This is not just a pretty picture: the microscopic image of fruit fly eyes, wings and lymph glands is shedding new light on genes linked to organ development in humans. They come from an encyclopaedia of more than 1000 genes — including 421 whose functions were previously unknown — compiled by 245 university undergraduates and 31 high school students as part of a project at the University of California, Los Angeles.

New, old drugs may offer fresh ways to fight heart disease | Associated Press

“There’s a lot of excitement” about the new gene-targeting medicines, especially because they seem to last so long, said Dr. Karol Watson, of the University of California, Los Angeles.

In a study from Social Science & Medicine, then-University of Michigan public health professor Gilbert C. Gee examined whether perceived stress while driving affects one’s health as much as a more objective measure of stress. Gee, now at the UCLA Fielding School of Health, stumbled on the idea while driving in Michigan. “In L.A., you kind of anticipate that you’re going to have a lot of traffic to deal with as you commute, but in Ann Arbor I didn’t have that expectation,” Gee says. “And I just remember one day driving home from work, and it took me two-and-a-half hours for what’s normally a 15-minute drive. And it just made me think, ‘Boy, I’m really stressed out sitting here stuck in traffic.’”

The paper looks at reproductive rights through an economic lens. It was co-authored by economist Sarah Miller, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, along with Laura Wherry, a professor at UCLA’s medical school, and Diana Greene Foster, a professor of reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco, who is considered a pioneer in researching women and abortion access.

This doesn’t mean, however, that the findings aren’t exciting. After surveying these studies, Dana Hunnes, PhD, RD, a dietician at the Ronald Reagan-UCLA Medical Center and professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, says she’s interested in seeing what comes of more research, particularly when it comes to the plant’s unique anti-seizure and anti-ulcer properties; however, this is more so from a medicinal standpoint than an overall wellness one. “I have not seen [those benefits] in other types of tea, and if it can really help, then being able to isolate out some of those compounds [for specifically medicinal purposes] might be useful in the future,” she says.