Gun control bills move forward in Virginia | Wall Street Journal

Many of the proposed gun laws already exist in other states and have withstood court challenges, said Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who specializes in gun policy. Virginia has moved “from the approximately 40 or 38 states that are very gun-friendly into the category of the small number of states, the so-called blue states, that have more restrictions on guns,” he said.

Donald Shoup, an urban planning professor at UCLA, said North America’s bias toward cars is evident in zoning rules, which separate the areas where people work from the places where they live, and shop, and encourages car use and urban sprawl. “Zoning makes it really hard to live without a car,” he said in an interview. According to Shoup, when cities offer “free parking,” at the mall or on the street for example, it’s a public subsidy for people who can afford a vehicle. He estimated that the U.S. spends between $102 billion and $374 billion on free parking, which is “somewhere between what we pay for Medicare and national defense.”

UCLA gets $18 million for support of patients and families facing cancer | City News Service

An $18 million commitment from the Simms/Mann Family Foundation will support UCLA’s expansion of integrative psychosocial care for people with cancer and their families into communities throughout Southern California, the university announced.

UCLA wants to boost supply of psychiatric nurse practitioners by offering online training | LAist

Nurse practitioners who want to work in mental health will soon be able to take an online certification program through UCLA and two other UC schools (UC Davis and UCSF). The goal of the new psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP) program is to address the growing shortage of mental health professionals, especially in areas like the Inland Empire.

Bernie Sanders, and how Indian food can predict vote choice | New York Times

(Column written by UCLA’s Lynn Vavreck) Questions about food, travel and the kinds of sports people engage in can be used as an index of someone’s local versus cosmopolitan orientation. In polling during the 2008 Democratic primary, such questions helped differentiate voters who chose Barack Obama in the 2008 Democratic primary from those who chose Hillary Clinton. The more likely that people were to experience other cultures probably unfamiliar to them — through travel or food — the more likely they were to vote for Mr. Obama, even controlling for things like income, education, personality, racial attitudes and city living. This orientation toward the world also helped differentiate people who supported Donald J. Trump from those who supported any of the 16 other candidates in the Republican primary in 2016.

“We didn’t just lose a basketball player. This was someone who was becoming a pillar of the community beyond athleticism,” said Isaac Bryan, who directs the Black Policy Project at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s hard to find things for black people in LA to look up to. We don’t have those historic leaders the way we once did.”

How to stand up for equity in admissions? Experts share 5 ideas | Chronicle of Higher Education

But does your college practice “holistic financial aid”? That’s the term Youlonda Copeland-Morgan used to describe a highly flexible aid-awarding process that takes each applicant’s unique circumstances into account. Colleges, she said, can’t meet students’ needs by relying on formulas that are too rigid, with fixed loan and work-study amounts. “We know so much about our students at the point of admission,” said Copeland-Morgan, vice provost for enrollment management at the University of California at Los Angeles.

In my own writing on the topic, I have come to characterize experiences as “junk food” or “superfood.” Junk? Spending too much time indoors, alone, scrolling Facebook or watching TV. Superfood? Getting offline and outside and, as UCLA associate professor of marketing Cassie Mogilner Holmes notes in her 2019 paper “It’s Time for Happiness,” doing things for or with others and staying active.

Why ‘Joker’ is having last laugh in the face of concerns about violence | The Wrap

“People will be trying to figure out what the cultural importance of that film is for years, maybe longer,” Darnell Hunt, UCLA dean of social sciences, tells The Wrap …. “Art and popular art, like film and TV influence the way we make sense of our relation to the rest of society,” Hunt told The Wrap. “Film critics, like many critics, serve an important function. They’re part of the atmosphere that I consider culture.”

If the industry does not prevail in the pending federal appeals, the Supreme Court may be reluctant to weigh in, said Ann Carlson, an environmental law expert at UCLA School of Law, who has consulted for some of the plaintiffs “It’s not clear these issues raised under state common law claims are the kinds of issues the Supreme Court may want to insert itself into,” Carlson said. The high court simply may feel that it’s best left to the state courts to hash out the issues based on prevailing state laws, she said. “The Supreme Court may look at this and say these claims do not raise federal, constitutional questions,” Carlson said.

“I don’t think there’s any evidence that wearing a surgical mask has any benefit to protect someone in general from exposure, or from being infected,” Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, Professor of Medicine and Public Health at University of California, Los Angeles said. “We usually recommend people who are ill wear surgical masks to prevent transmission [to others].” “That being said, in an epidemic setting, I think masking is a way that people can be reminded that there’s an ongoing respiratory disease epidemic,” Dr. Klausner hypothesized.

Congestion charging gains ground as cities run out of road | Financial Times

Michael Manville, from the Luskin School of Public Affairs at University of California, Los Angeles, says roads are essentially a utility, like water or gas. “Congestion is a shortage of road: there is more demand for road space than there is space available,” he says. “The big difference between road networks and other utilities is that we don’t meter for use. Consequently, the roads are the only type of infrastructure that suffer from regular shortages.”

The exhibition is called Hostile Terrain 94, and it is one of more than 150 such stations set up around the world this year by a team led by UCLA professor of anthropology and 2017 MacArthur Award recipient Jason De León… All the objects in the show ​— ​the shirts, the shoes, the toothbrushes, the water bottles, and the saint cards ​— ​are part of an archaeological archive that De León has created at UCLA. The cataloging and archiving of these remains was done in close consultation with the families of the people to which the items belonged.

UCLA researchers find chronic inflammation contributes to cancer metastasis | Medical Xpress