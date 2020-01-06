UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

[UCLA’s Hal] Hershfield mentions setting both a low-end and high-end goal, like wanting to lose 12-18 pounds or running 2-6 miles per week. “If you set that sort of range, that can cause you to reach the easier goal but then keep striving for the harder one,” he explains.

In ancient Egypt, rebirth was linked most closely to male gods; dead women, then, had to adopt the pronoun “he” to be more like Osiris himself, Kara Cooney, an expert on Egyptian art and architecture at the University of California, Los Angeles, explains to Lidz.

Counties that lost auto plants suffered spike in opioid overdoses | Philadelphia Inquirer

The health-care system rarely takes such factors into account when designing interventions for people with addiction, said Philippe Bourgois, a professor of anthropology at UCLA and a former Penn professor who studied the drug trade in Philadelphia for years. On the ground in Kensington — which lost thousands of manufacturing jobs as the city’s industrial base declined — he spoke to residents about the demoralization they felt as jobs became less stable and day-to-day survival became less assured.

Castro’s exit is latest blow to diversity of 2020 field | Associated Press

“When the field becomes less diverse, there’s going to be a shift from poor folks and voters of color and the need to engage them and get them excited about the Democratic ticket,” said Sonja Diaz, founding director of UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative. “It leaves a gap in the party’s capacity to meaningfully address the policy issues that are relevant to voters of color.”

Cranes proliferated in LA. But don’t call it a building boom | Curbed Los Angeles

Shane Phillips, the housing initiative project manager for the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, agrees. “We’re higher than we have been in the past few decades, but lower than we were really at any time prior to 1990,” he says.

Protest art tunes into receptive audiences via film and TV | Variety

Shelleen M. Greene, associate professor of cinema and media studies at UCLA, praised the film’s images and potential for interpretation. “Queen and Slim become mythical, legends. For me, the film was about how black people survive and find joy amidst institutional violence; we don’t have to sacrifice beauty even when we’re talking about extremely difficult things,” Greene tells Variety. “The visuals interrogate. The actual use of the dashcam or the mobile phone, the ways in which we’ve become accustomed to capturing scenes of violence, the way they test the truth.”

UCLA’s Anderson School Forecast suggests that could slow through the new year but California could slow less than the nation as a whole. “It looks good going into 2020, we’re expecting decent economic growth...between 1.5 and 2 percent, and we expect California to grow a little faster than that,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, forecast director with the UCLA Anderson School.

An ode to pre-Code cinematic naughtiness | Los Angeles Times

The beginning of a new year can be a listless time, and what could be better for injecting some energy into the proceedings than a pair of Hollywood pre-Code double-bills presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive as “To Heck With Your Don’ts and Be Carefuls.”

Lupus and pregnancy | U.S. News & World Report

“It really should be a planned pregnancy where you’re actively working with both your gynecologist and your rheumatologist to get you into your optimal shape prior to conceiving the baby,” says Dr. Jennifer Grossman, a clinical professor at University of California, Los Angeles, a rheumatologist with the UCLA Medical Center and a member of the medical-scientific advisory council of the Lupus Foundation of America.

7 simple tips to help you get back on keto after a break | Healthline

Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and an adjunct assistant professor at the Fielding School of Public Health, said the most important tip she can give is to let go of a perfectionist mind-set. In fact, having an all-or-nothing attitude is why many people yo-yo diet, she said.

Yang’s student Jyotirmoy Mandal — who is now a postdoctoral researcher in Raman’s lab at the University of California, Los Angeles — dissolved fluorinated polymer precursors in acetone with a small amount of water. This mixture can be sprayed onto a surface to create an even polymer coating with tiny water droplets dispersed through it. The volatile acetone dries first, followed by the water droplets, leaving behind pores that fill with air. The overall result is a white coating with pores inside that reflect the sunlight, Yang says.

Autism makes it difficult for these students to speak. So they spell | USA Today

“Your mouth is like a limb. Your oral system is like an appendage,” said Dr. Connie Kasari, a UCLA professor in the center for autism research and treatment. “If you’re not very coordinated, it’s going to affect how well you can produce movement, speech being one of those movements.”

A 2006 UCLA study found that the U.S. film and television industry created 15 million tons of carbon dioxide in 1999.

UCLA program helps immigrant health care professionals find work in California communities | KQED-FM’s “The California Report”

It was a unique program in California that finally gave him the help he needed to get into a residency. The International Medical Graduate Program at UCLA gives Spanish-speaking immigrant physicians classes and hands-on experience with patients so they can better compete for residency spots. (Approx. 7:10 mark)

What health care in America will look like under president candidate Pete Buttigieg | Mic

“It’s a moderate approach,” Dr. Gerald Kominski, senior fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, tells Mic. He also points out that it’s quite similar to former Vice President Joe Biden’s health plan. “But I think it’s an important step toward universal coverage.”

Five things to know about Australia’s devastating wildfires | The Hill

University of California, Los Angeles, geography professor Glen MacDonald added that higher temperatures also contribute to a longer fire season. “Particularly in Southeastern Australia, that's definitely been part of it,” he told The Hill.

Women catapult into power roles, thanks to lawmakers | USA Today

“What’s happening in California right now is a warning shot to the rest of the country,” Jim Newton, a journalist, historian and lecturer on public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the New York Times. “It’s a warning about income inequality and suburban sprawl, and how those intersect with quality of life and climate change.”

These new graduates of NASA’s astronaut program all set to join the Artemis Mission | Science Times