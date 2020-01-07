UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Amid talk of war, Iranian Americans seem to prefer peace | NBC News

UCLA sociologist and Middle East expert Kevan Harris said gauging the politics of Iranian Americans is difficult because they are spread throughout the U.S. and represent many generations. There are also Iranian Muslims in the U.S. “Iranians tend to be pro-engagement with the Islamic Republic, and pro-peace, even if they are divided on support for the government itself compared to alternatives,” he said by email.

John Baldessari, radically influential Conceptual artist, dies at 88 | Los Angeles Times

Baldessari was known as a mild-mannered leader who spoke softly but with an abundance of human insight and droll wit. The 6-foot-7-inch artist towered over most of his students at CalArts, UCLA and UC San Diego, as he did over an art movement that valued ideas more than objects. (Also: New York Times, KCRW-FM)

Killing a top Iranian military leader was a whack-for-tat move | Washington Post Opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Wesley Clark) If the killing of Soleimani was a response to that attack, it was clearly disproportionate: We suffered no casualties in the embassy standoff. Proportionality might have been some diplomatic pressure on Iranian authorities in Iraq or elsewhere or, a notch up, seizing another Iranian ship. That makes what comes next highly unpredictable. And failing to think ahead to the likely Iranian next steps is extremely dangerous.

As Julián Castro exits the race, Democrats renew concerns over diversity in presidential field | ABC News

“Minority outreach has to be sincere, it has to be sustained,” says Matt Barreto, professor of political science and Chicano Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It has to be integrated into their campaign at senior levels, not just window dressing.”

In fact, according to Jean-Luc Margot, a planetary scientist at UCLA who was not part of the new findings, the opposite could be true. “We do not know if Venus’ rotation is slowing down or speeding up,” Margot said. “In fact, Venus’ spin rate may very well be speeding up at this time.”

Past as present | Inside Higher Ed

“There’s an urgency,” said panelist David N. Myers, Sady and Ludwig Kahn Chair in Jewish History at the University of California, Los Angeles, following his remarks on the recent rash of anti-Semitic attacks, the ”malleability” of Jewishness and President Trump’s recent, controversial executive order on anti-Semitism. Myers said that weighing in on the present as a historian also means pushing back against the so-called humanities crisis, in that makes history vital.

“Politics and fashion are very much related,” says Sean Metzger, an associate professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television who has written about the Mao suit. “It’s a way to show conformity, but also resistance, to certain political regimes.”

The way we talk about crashes is evolving | LAist

But as Madeline Brozen, deputy director of UCLA’s Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, explained, news outlets also share in that responsibility. “The big way that most people consume information about crashes is through the media,” she said. “It’s really important to focus on how media frames these incidents and... that is reflective of, typically, the police reporting that’s happening at the scene.”

Randall Akee, University of California-Los Angeles professor and a Hawaiian, said he had been discouraged from research into racial discrimination because such work wasn’t considered serious research by other economists.

Californians without health insurance will pay a penalty — or not | Kaiser Health News

Gerald Kominski, a senior fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, says the 8.24% threshold to qualify for the affordability exemption is too high and pushes many middle-class families to pay a penalty even when they are hard-pressed to buy insurance.

A January to-do list for film buffs in L.A. | The Hollywood Reporter

Running throughout January and into early February at the Billy Wilder Theater is the first of a two-part series exploring the influence of Italian neorealism on post-war American independent cinema. Co-curated by UCLA Film and Television Archive programmer Paul Malcolm and former Archive preservationist Ross Lipman, the series begins Jan. 10 with a double bill of J.L. Anderson’s 1967 feature “Spring Night, Summer Night,” one of Lipman’s most notable restorations during his time at the Archive, and a new video essay by Lipman about the film’s troubled production and unlikely rediscovery.

A not-so-tidy narrative | Inside Higher Ed Opinion

A narrative has emerged over the past several years that the majority of students attend college to get a job. According to the University of California, Los Angeles’s annual survey of freshmen entering four-year colleges and universities, roughly 85 percent say they are going so they can get a job. That is up from roughly two-thirds in the 1970s, although down slightly from its peak in 2012.

Geoengineering climate change | New York Public Radio’s “Science Friday”

UCLA researcher Holly Buck is the author of a new book that examines these complexities. She explains to Ira why geoengineering could still be a valid strategy for buying time while we reduce emissions, and why any serious deployment of geoengineering technology would require a re-imagining of society as well.

The mental health benefits of exercise are worth their weight in sweat | Well + Good

More generally, Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, tells me not enough research has been done around which types of exercise best boosts overall brain health, but that the assumption is, again, that anything goes. “Most of the research to date has been done with walking at a moderate intensity,” she tells me. “But it is speculated that these benefits should be obtained with almost any form of exercise that gets the blood pumping.”

Thousands of undocumented adults in California set to get Medi-Cal | Sacramento Bee

There are an estimated 2.2 million undocumented residents in California, according to a 2019 health policy brief from the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. And those in the age group of 19 through 25 years old account for 7% of the low-income undocumented population, the research added. Those ages 0 through 18, meanwhile, accounted for 12%.

Fecal bacteria in California’s waterways increases with homeless crisis | California Healthline