Top 10 technology books of 2019 | Forbes

[In “Beyond the Valley: How Innovators around the World are Overcoming Inequality and Creating the Technologies of Tomorrow”] University of California, Los Angeles Professor Ramesh Srinivasan notes that the rules of the internet have been set by executives in relatively few places in the world, such as Silicon Valley and China. … Srinivasan notes that we need “a new ethic of diversity, openness, and inclusivity, empowering those now excluded from decisions about how technologies are designed, who profits from them, and who are surveilled and exploited by them.”

“He was a very peculiar man and he was ostensibly interested in wound healing. He had done a lot of experimentation with amputating limbs of dogs and sewing them onto other dogs, and sometimes the wounds would heal and sometimes they wouldn’t,” said UCLA’s Hannah Landecker.

Elana Zeide, a fellow in artificial intelligence, law and policy at the University of California at Los Angeles’s law school, said the technology “showcases how little power and knowledge users have in terms of the reality of what they see online. There’s no objective reality to compare these photos against.”

Don’t root for a recession to knock out Trump | Washington Post Opinion

The working paper, by Hannes Schwandt of Northwestern University and Till von Wachter of the University of California at Los Angeles, looked at the cohorts that graduated into lousy labor markets in the early 1980s, when the country experienced painful double-dip recessions. The authors found that these cohorts have been dying younger than counterparts who graduated during better economic conditions.

“For Iranian Jewish immigrants to the United States, everything is framed around the issue of Israel. U.S. policy with respect to Iran — the positions they’ll take — really land on whether or not that policy is beneficial or detrimental to Israel,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

Four out of every 10 Californians don’t have health care coverage | La Opinión

New data indicates that the number of people in the state who believe that cost of coverage is the reason for not being covered has increased for the third consecutive year in 2018, according to UCLA’s California Health [Interview] Survey…. It is expected that about 3.5 million people under the age of 65 will continue without coverage by 2022, including undocumented residents, according to the most recent projections from UCLA and UC Berkeley. (Translated from Spanish)

“Bloomberg was talking right away about framing Sandy in terms of climate change, but using that to double down on this waterfront redevelopment agenda,” explains Liz Koslov, assistant professor of Urban Planning and Environment and Sustainability at UCLA…. Koslov is working on a book about Staten Island communities that rejected the rebuilding narrative.

