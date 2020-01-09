UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The Hubble observation yields new insights into the nature of dark matter and how it behaves. “We made a very compelling observational test for the cold dark matter model and it passes with flying colors,” said Tommaso Treu of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a member of the observing team.

“I think it would be hard for an insurance company to differentiate between electronic cigarettes and vaping versus traditional cigarette use,” said Michael Ong, a tobacco control expert and a professor in residence of medicine and health policy and management at the University of California, Los Angeles. “While a survey question response might help, the traditional way of checking via cotinine levels [essentially the amount of nicotine in the body] wouldn’t be able to differentiate between the two products.”

Jim Newton, a longtime journalist and author who lectures on public policy and communication studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Newsom had no particular political motive to rush a special election to fill Hunter’s seat. He said the year-long vacancy probably gives Democrats a slight edge in providing more time to mount a campaign operation and raise money in a district that remains heavily Republican by registration but is, like much of California, moving farther to the left.

Best colleges to study humanities in California | CEOWorld Magazine

No. 2, Humanities at University of California, Los Angeles. As UCLA is in its centennial year, research and teaching in the Humanities are as central to the campus mission as they always have been. The more than 200 faculty members in the division, working alongside scores of specialized lecturers, talented graduate students, and dedicated staff, carry on the age-old human project of interpreting the world’s legacy of language, literature, and art and introducing it to new generations of young people.

June Griffin studied math at Friends University in Wichita before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from the University of California, Los Angeles, in the mid-1950s.

“I think the movement means when we center black people, we’re actually centering everyone’s humanity because in my version, blackness is also about the experience of access and power. So there is a lot of blackness everywhere. A lot of people are disempowered. A lot of people don’t have access as they should. And until people who are powerless or not having access are provided access and power, we’re all in trouble,” said UCLA’s Marcus Hunter.

For many, California’s economy anything but golden | Los Angeles Times column

“The U.S. economy and the California economy are growing and the unemployment rate is low, but the growth is skewed away from manufacturing and many traditional jobs, and when you have that kind of transformation … there is serious dislocation,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast.

“People talk about closing the achievement gap, but it’s more closing the opportunity gap. It’s important that we come back to the original purpose of dual language, which is to serve the marginalized population,” said UCLA’s Elena Perez.

Why does the market react to some news but not everything? “When the eventual outcome is obvious, or easy to anticipate, then when it actually happens, the market doesn’t react,” said Avanidhar Subrahmanyam, a professor of finance at UCLA.

Many popular gyms offer unhealthy indoor tanning | Reuters Health

This study highlights a lesser-known aspect of the Affordable Care Act’s indoor tanning excise tax, dermatologist Dr. Sara Hogan told Reuters Health. “In the 10 years since the act was passed, thousands of indoor tanning bed salons across the country closed, decreasing access to indoor tanning and its harmful sequela,” said Hogan, of the University of California, Los Angeles and the David Geffen School of Medicine, who was not part of the study.

Acclaimed conceptual artist John Baldessari dies at 88 | Associated Press

A giant in the world of art both literally and figuratively — he stood 6-feet-7-inches tall — the bearded, shaggy-haired Baldessari produced thousands of works, many of which have been exhibited all over the world and are in the collections of major museums from Los Angeles to New York. He also influenced dozens of other artists, both with his work and as a teacher at the prestigious California Institute of the Arts and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Scooters for disabled riders to be available in Bay Area | San Francisco Chronicle

San Francisco’s transportation agency is conducting a survey funded by the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies to get information from disabled San Franciscans on the need or desire for modified scooters. Results are expected to be published in July.

Devin Mallory is first male on UCLA’s dance team | Los Angeles Times

The third-year dance major is doing more than just making special appearances now. Since joining the team full-time this school year, Mallory is the first male member of the UCLA dance team. As a yell crew member in 2018-19, Mallory occasionally dressed as Joe Bruin at games. He danced and performed skits in the fuzzy brown costume. But he sometimes wished people could see the face under the mascot head.

A study published last year by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) also looked at ethnic diversity in Hollywood. It found that, of the 200 highest-grossing films in 2017, 12.6% had a non-white director. Just 7.8% of the top films’ writers were from a non-white background, despite making up 40% of the US population. These figures are more or less unchanged since 2011 when the first UCLA study was carried out.

“Their mission statement seems to be, ‘Hey, we make great movies and great shows. Subscribe to us,’” said Tom Nunan, lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and executive producer of Oscar-winning “Crash.” “If that’s your mission statement, then these awards take on much more significance.”

The implications of taxing high-THC marijuana | East Bay Express Opinion

For all their benefits, concentrates and edibles are responsible for more problems — such as people overdoing their dosage and freaking out, kids getting into people stashes, etc. — than regular pot is. Furthermore, “we don’t know what all the health implications of these products are,” said Ziva Cooper, research director of UCLA’s Cannabis Research Initiative. “They could potentially be pretty dangerous.”

These ‘healthy’ drinks can also ruin your diet | Medical Daily

Long-term intake of such sweeteners could cause changes in the gut, according to Eunice Zhang, clinical instructor at the University of California, Los Angeles. These changes, such as disrupted metabolic processes, altered function of the gut microbiome and lower activity of gut enzyme, increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

