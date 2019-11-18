UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

At 20 years of age, Chloe Beverina, a student at University of California, Los Angeles, says the key to success is discipline. Chloe, along with other 60 students, train daily as part of the UCLA Boxing Club, created by UCLA alumnus Tony González. (Translated from Spanish)

Santa Clarita shooting: Some fear active shooter training at schools can bring its own form of trauma | Los Angeles Times

Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, says active shooter drills are necessary and whether they are traumatic depends on how they are implemented…. “We need to make sure we’re doing it in an environment that is conducive to learning,” Brymer said. “In fire drills, we don’t actually cause a fire in the building for kids and staff to take that drill seriously.”

Inside Facebook’s efforts to stop revenge porn before it spreads | NBC News

“Humans already struggle with determining intent,” Sarah T. Roberts, an assistant professor at UCLA who studies commercial content moderation, said. “So how can AI, which is largely based on abstracted patterns of human behavior, be better positioned to know?”

Taylor Swift escalates battle with Scooter Braun and Big Machine | New York Times

According to Susan C. Genco, a music industry lawyer and lecturer at the UCLA School of Law, it’s possible that Big Machine could assert that Swift’s performance would violate the label’s contractual control of re-recordings, since viewers can save and replay the broadcast — but this, she said, would be an unusual interpretation of typical contract terms.

A Westside oil site was supposed to undergo regular reviews. That didn’t happen | Los Angeles Times

The lapse in the required reviews was brought to light by community members, including a West Adams resident and UCLA history professor who has been needling the city for years to do regular inspections of oil sites across Los Angeles…. L.A.’s “foot-dragging on the inspections issue has already had some serious consequences ... that jeopardize the environment, public health, and safety,” [UCLA’s Michael] Salman wrote in an email to Koretz aides and other city officials highlighting the missing reviews.

The journal Nature dubbed research from the University of California at Los Angeles a “hint that the body’s ‘biological age’ can be reversed.”

On the disc will be a new 2K digital restoration of the project, executed by the UCLA Film & Television Archive, the Sundance Institute, and Outfest UCLA Legacy Project and overseen by original director Jennie Livingston.

People cope with losing personal belongings, homes and pets differently. UCLA psychologist Emanuel Maidenberg said while some recover quickly, others experience long-lived trauma. “They experience symptoms as if was happening again. Anticipatory anxiety, not being able to fall asleep, changes in appetite, irritability. Feeling as if something terrible can happen at any point,” Maidenberg said.

Even if prosecutors could bring similar cases elsewhere, they still might not be able to. “It isn’t clear whether other companies engaged in a similar sort of accounting for greenhouse gas emissions,” said Ann Carlson, a professor at UCLA law school. “This case isn’t like the nuisance cases, where if one jurisdiction prevails against the oil companies the floodgates are likely to open and other jurisdictions will likely follow suit.”

Only two out of every 10 lead film actors (or 19.8 percent) were people of color in 2017, this year’s UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report found. Still, that’s a jump from the year before, when people of color accounted for 13.9 percent of lead roles. People of color have yet to reach proportional representation within the film industry, but there have been gains in specific areas, including film leads and overall cast diversity.