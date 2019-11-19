UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The Democrats are moving left. Will America follow? | Washington Post Magazine

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Hiroshi Motomura) Republicans try hard to cast Democratic presidential candidates as “open borders” advocates, feeding the narrative that Democrats are “moving left.” But nothing suggests that the Democratic candidates are especially “left” on immigration. In fact, they are very mainstream. Rather than wondering if America will follow, it’s more accurate to say that the Democrats are following America. What do Democratic candidates and many Americans find deeply troubling? Not just separating children from parents, but sidestepping the rules in U.S. immigration law requiring full asylum hearings before immigration judges.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Magali Delmas) My colleagues and I use behavior science to foster goals ranging from energy conservation to community solidarity. In a recent paper, economist Marieke Huysentruyt, Ph.D. candidate Emma Barnosky and I uncovered promising solutions to the recycling crisis driven by personal benefits and social connections.

Trump’s options for winning a second term are narrowing | CNN Analysis

Nationally, an average of the weekly polls conducted since July by the Nationscape project, launched by the Democracy Fund and UCLA political scientists, found that Trump's approval among non-college white women who are not evangelical Christians — who account for most non-college white women in the Rust Belt — stood at just 41%.

New drugs and old drugs offer fresh ways to fight heart disease, doctors learn at Philadelphia conference | Associated Press

“There’s a lot of excitement” about the new gene-targeting medicines, especially because they seem to last so long, said Dr. Karol Watson, of the University of California, Los Angeles.

Prescription-strength fish oil slows the development of artery-clogging plaques, according to early results from an ongoing clinical trial. Icosapent ethyl — a purified fish oil drug sold under the brand name Vascepa — put the brakes on key aspects of plaque formation after nine months of use, said lead researcher Dr. Matthew Budoff, a professor at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

Millions who never smoked cigarettes are using other tobacco products | HealthDay

These findings “raise concerns regarding the high prevalence of tobacco use among never-cigarette-smokers,” said Mary Rezk-Hanna, an assistant professor in the School of Nursing at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved with the research. Rezk-Hanna said she would like to see research that follows the users of non-cigarette tobacco products over time to determine whether they eventually take up traditional cigarette smoking

UCLA professor of law emeritus Gary Blasi said he was glad to see L.A. leaders coming to grips with the idea that “we are going to have a large number of residents who do not have access to regular housing for some years.” In light of that, Blasi said, it makes sense to help people “survive in dignity in whatever arrangements can be provided.”

It’s the latest volley in the fight over climate-changing pollution from cars and trucks. “It certainly sends a strong message to the automakers that have come out on the other side of California in this litigation,” said Julia Stein, supervising attorney at UCLA’s Frank G. Wells Environmental Law Clinic. “It’s taking steps to encourage automakers to be on what it views as the right side of that dispute.”

Dr. Zaldy S. Tan, medical director of the UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program, says he isn’t surprised. “Dementia is one of the most feared age-related conditions for people in middle age or beyond,” he told Healthline. “People in middle age are in the age group where they see dementia in their relatives, perhaps in their older friends. It’s not surprising at all that they are concerned about their own risk of developing dementia in the future.”

School shooting reopens gun debate | China Daily

Adam Winkler, a specialist in constitutional law and a law professor at University of California, Los Angeles, said one thing that seems to be contributing to the increase in mass shootings in schools is the copycat phenomenon. “It’s very difficult to prevent mass shootings in a country where guns are easy to get hold of,” said Winkler.

For Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph, where does football end and the law begin? | Los Angeles Times

You’re weighing out the government resources and deciding whether you’re going to prosecute,” UCLA law professor Peter Johnson said. “There are times when the prosecutor says there needs to be some criminal conviction.”

Philadelphia science prize goes to climate change and electronics researchers from Penn, UCLA | Philadelphia Inquirer

UCLA chemist Emily A. Carter uses supercomputers to simulate the interactions between millions of atomic particles, designing new materials to strike a blow against climate change…. So far, the various attempts at reverse combustion have yielded only small amounts of fuel, typically in the form of alcohol. But Carter, who also serves as UCLA’s executive vice chancellor and provost, is optimistic that she can optimize the process by using supercomputers to simulate the necessary chemical interactions.

Can Taylor Swift really be banned from performing her old albums? | Rolling Stone

Susan C. Genco, a music lawyer and lecturer at UCLA’s law school, told the New York Times Friday that while labels might have a “technical argument” to prevent taped television performance of songs they own, it’s not a position she’s ever witnessed before.

On Tuesday, November 12, three people who are creative in different ways attempted to answer the question, “What is creativity?” [UCLA] astrophysicist Andrea Ghez, user experience designer Evan Sullivan, and [UCLA] choreographer Kyle Abraham talked about everything from what it means to be creative to how we can overcome creative fears…. Victoria Marks, professor of choreography and associate dean of academic affairs for the UCLA School of Art and Architecture, is moderating the 10 Questions series. She started the talk by suggesting that questions are the “catalyst of creativity,” and that “Not knowing is the springboard to new ideas.”