“Blade Runner’s” “spinners” set the tone for the cars of tomorrow, but that future is quite a ways off, according to Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at UCLA’s Luskin School and a faculty affiliate of the university’s Institute of Transportation Studies. “To something like what you see in ‘Blade Runner,’ where cars are actually just regularly flying around the city, we're just not even close,” he said.

What matters in college admission | Forbes

Gary Clark is the director of undergraduate admission at the University of California Los Angeles. He explains, “I often share with students that it’s not the length of the resume that matters to us, it’s the depth of commitment to the things that you do that stands out.” He adds, “don’t get boxed in to thinking that colleges only care about school-based activities. We want students who find activities and experiences that are meaningful to them (connected to school or otherwise) and really pour themselves into those things.”

What’s the right way to legalize weed? | New York Times Opinion

Ziva Cooper, who directs the Cannabis Research Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles, and was involved in one of the studies Mr. Berenson cites, sharply disputed his claim. The study, she told Aaron E. Carroll of The Upshot, found evidence only of an association between schizophrenia and marijuana use, not a causal link.

Mouse study reveals overlooked target for autism therapies | Spectrum

“This gives us a very surprising and unexpected finding, and does so in a very rigorous and in-depth manner,” says Alcino Silva, director of the Integrative Center for Learning and Memory at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. “It’s exciting because it provides new avenues for therapy.”

Deadly collision blows an asteroid apart | EoS

“For practical reasons, it’s hard to get a lot of data on these objects, and we need quite a lot of data to understand what causes them,” said David Jewitt, an astronomer at the University of California, Los Angeles. Jewitt, who studies active asteroids, was not part of the new research.

Meet the Levy family. Their history is our history | New York Times Book Review

[Sarah Abrevaya] Stein, a UCLA historian, has ferocious research talents — she collected papers in multiple languages from nine different countries on three continents — and a writing voice that is admirably light and human. She became so involved in the Levy universe that they now copy her on some family emails. All of this has produced a superb and touching book about the frailty of ties that hold together places and people.

Short-term rentals have modest impact on home prices, study suggests | Wall Street Journal

A 2017 study by University of California, Los Angeles economics professor Edward Kung found a three times greater impact on rent than the Expedia report found, but it looked at ZIP Codes in the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas, and not every county in the country. “Using larger geographies as the unit of analysis may mask the impact of STR growth in particularly impacted neighborhoods,” Mr. Kung said of the Expedia report.

But then I picked up Michael Pollan’s “How to Change Your Mind,” which is a painstaking investigation-turned-quest-for-self-discovery of therapeutic applications of psychoactive drugs that alter brain functions such as perception, mood, behavior and consciousness. Using recent studies at UCLA, Johns Hopkins, New York University and elsewhere, he wrote about how hallucinogenics, specifically LSD and psilocybin, had had profound results in conjunction with psychotherapy with suicidal depressives, the terminally ill, addicts and PTSD patients.

Gen Zers bring retro looks back with an app | Marketplace

“Not only are people, these young people, concerned about the working conditions under which the clothing is manufactured, but they’re also concerned about climate change and resource depletion,” said Sarah Roberts, a UCLA assistant professor in the Graduate School of Education & Information Studies and internet culture expert. Roberts said Gen Zers — born 1997 to 2012, according to the Pew Research Center — shop this way because self-expression and sustainability are the kind of value they are looking for in used clothes.

“The First Amendment indeed has never been interpreted as absolutely protecting all forms of speech. That’s perfectly correct. I teach a whole class of which two-thirds is all about what kind of speech is restricted and what kind of speech is protected,” said UCLA’s Eugene Volokh. (Approx. 04:00 mark)

Los Angeles County exploring congestion pricing pilot tests | GovTech

“I think one thing that we have to say to people is that, yeah, this would reduce emissions, and yeah, this would shrink the total footprint of our transportation system if we had congestion pricing. But also, it would make driving so much better,” said Michael Manville, associate professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If you have a region full of drivers, it’s real important to frame congestion pricing as a policy that is good for drivers.”

New screening method identifies inhibitors of cancer cell metabolism | Medical Xpress

A new screening system developed by scientists at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center leverages redundancy in an important component of a cell — nucleotide metabolism — to help identify new drugs that specifically and potently block processes that are essential for cancer cell growth…. Working with the Molecular Screening Shared Resource at UCLA, the team performed a large scale analysis of 430 kinase inhibitors that have annotated targets within cellular signaling pathways and many of which are currently being used in the clinic.

Suzanne Bocanegra develops new work at UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance | Broadway World