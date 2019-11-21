UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Could New York City eliminate free street parking? | New York Times

New York is the only major city in the country that does not have some form of residential parking permits, which are meant to let people with cars park near where they live and keep outsiders out, said Donald Shoup, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has long promoted pricing as a way for cities to manage parking demand. In Chicago, neighborhood parking costs residents $25 a year; in Los Angeles, as much as $34; in Washington, $35; and in Portland, Ore., $75. In Boston, a pass for neighborhood parking is free, but officials are considering charging people with one car $25, and more for second and third cars.

“For a long time, India was the largest, most unimportant country in the world,” said Vinay Lal, a professor of history at the University of California at Los Angeles, who has studied India’s obsession with Guinness records. “The impulse was, ‘We have to demonstrate we are good at something.’ So getting into Guinness became a measure of the country’s greatness.”

Paul Habibi, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles’s Ziman Center for Real Estate, said there is a shortage of 500,000 affordable units in Los Angeles, which TODs can help address. “There’s a widespread belief that the affordability problem needs to be solved from the supply side,” Habibi said. “Density is one mechanism by which to have that happen, because developers can increase the number of units in any given community.”

In a related editorial, Rochelle A. Dicker, MD, of the department of surgery at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Geffen School of Medicine, and Laurie J. Punch, MD, of the department of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, emphasized the importance of tailoring treatment to the specific needs of gunshot wound survivors. “By tuning into the patient experience, trauma care avails itself of a unique insight, allowing for scholarship toward a more complete treatment of firearm violence within individuals and communities,” they wrote. “The voice of the victim is instrumental in providing the path to recovery for those whose lives have been touched by bullets.”

To show this, I draw on data from Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape — a weekly survey of more than 6,000 Americans. In this survey, as in most national surveys, Americans generally favor the major Democratic candidates over Trump.

Organized lightning: The future is now for ADHD | Psychology Today

The Monarch eTNS System is the brain-child of a former professor of Psychiatry and Bioengineering at UCLA named Ian Cook — but even he emphasizes that it arose from research developed over many years by many scientists: “eTNS is deceptively simple — ‘stimulate this nerve and clinical benefits may ensue’ — but years of foundational neuroscience research led up to this.”

The possibility of a natural remedy for malaria is “great,” especially if “it’s one you could cook up in your own kitchen,” said Dana Hunnes of the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, who is a senior dietician at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “However, since the authors weren’t clear on what the specific compounds were that fought malaria in these broths, it’s hard to suss out from this study what exactly was in them that was responsible for attenuating the malaria,” Hunnes said in an email.

In “Family Papers,” Sarah Abrevaya Stein, a historian at UCLA, looks at the city’s past through the aperture of a single family. Tracing a documentary trail across 30 archives in 10 countries, she shows how the Levy family’s rise and fall in the heartland of the Sephardic diaspora mirrored the trajectory of Ottoman and Greek history and captured, in its varied fate, how an era of empires gave way to an age of nationalisms.

The event at the new Landmark Annex, part of the Landmark Theatre complex in Los Angeles, is designed to toast more than 100 years of black cinema and will be feting four individuals for their outstanding achievements in film in 2019, which is also the 100-year anniversary of The Homesteader from director Oscar Micheaux, credited by many as the first African American to make a feature-length film…. Former Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs will host the evening, which benefits the UCLA Film & Television Archive and its commitment to the preservation of cinema. (Also: Hollywood Reporter)

Christian Bale and Angela Sarafyan support event for Human Rights Institute at UCLA funded by proceeds from their 2017 film The Promise | Daily Mail (U.K.)

And on Tuesday evening, Christian Bale and Angela Sarafyan attended a special event hosted by The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA in West Los Angeles. The center at the university’s School of Law has been launched with the help of a $20 million donation from the proceeds of the movie that is set during the Armenian genocide that began in 1915…. In a statement in April 2017 announcing the news, UCLA said the goal of the institute is “to train the next generation of human rights leaders and develop strategies to address crises around the globe.” The decision to contribute proceeds from the film was led by Dr. Eric Esrailian, lead producer of “The Promise” and a faculty member at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Also: KTLA-TV, Fox11-TV)

[A] recent $1 million donation to support UCLA’s Congo Basin Institute from the Anthony & Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation is especially timely. The funds are earmarked for research on sustainable solutions to food and water insecurity, climate change, biodiversity loss, public health issues, and emerging diseases…. “This forward-thinking investment in the Congo Basin Institute very much positions UCLA to be a leader in the study of climate change and biodiversity in Africa,” said Scott Waugh, UCLA’s former executive vice chancellor, and provost, in a press statement. “The institute gives UCLA a permanent presence in one of the planet’s most biodiverse areas, allowing researchers the opportunity to pioneer solutions to critical challenges.” Among other things, funds from the gift will be used to support UCLA undergraduates and graduate students studying and doing research in Africa.

What’s an emergency fund and how can it help you accomplish your goals? | BBC News Mundo

Hengchen Da, investigator at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, has studied this effect extensively. His analysis shows that reference points create new mental “accounting periods” that allow us to leave previous imperfections behind. The arrival of a new year, month or week also allows us to think generally, which helps with motivating aspirational behavior. (Translated from Spanish)