The one thing [UCLA’s Leonard] Kleinrock says he didn’t see coming was the rise of social media and social networks. And that’s where many of the internet’s biggest problems have incubated—things like election tampering, surveillance capitalism, bullying, fake news, deepfakes, revenge porn, and on and on. Kleinrock says he initially saw those things as problems that the citizens of the internet would eventually react against and solve. “I used to say that the internet was going through its teenage years,” Kleinrock tells me. “But I don’t say that anymore.” He now speaks resignedly about an internet that is inherently well-suited to be a playground for the worst instincts of human beings.

Teen used ghost gun in California high school shooting | Associated Press

While hobbyists have long been able to use spare parts to create a firearm, modern technology has made it far easier to build a deadly weapon. Adam Winkler, a gun policy expert and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that means more criminals will use them and it will be more difficult for police to solve crimes. “Anytime you can trace a gun, you have a little bit more information,” he said. “How did this gun get here? Who sold it, who was the gunmaker, who was the first person they sold it to and what happened?”

Iconic palms add to fire danger in Southern California | EoS

Palms and Arundo are both highly flammable, largely because the dead leaves hang onto the plants and trees, said Jon Keeley, a research scientist at the U.S. Geological Survey and adjunct professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the new research. He noted that even though they’re not native to the region, the palms themselves may not be the problem. They can become a problem, however, when unpruned specimens grow in untended canyons.

UCLA, USC student newspapers find something to agree on | Los Angeles Times

Compliments could be lobbed among heated rivals when student journalists from UCLA and USC line up across from one another for the Blood Bowl, the annual two-hand touch football game involving the staffs from both school newspapers. For the first time, the staffs are collaborating on an all-football preview issue ahead of the rivalry game between the Bruins and Trojans on Saturday afternoon at the Coliseum…. “It’s taken a lot of coordination,” said Jacqueline Dzwonczyk, assistant sports editor at the Daily Bruin, “so we’ve gotten to actually work with them this year, which is cool because in previous years we didn’t know them at all.”

At least 36,000 homeless people live in the city of Los Angeles, but L.A. simultaneously has more than 41,000 empty housing units, according to a report released Tuesday by UCLA law students and a coalition of economic justice organizations. Researchers from the UCLA School of Law and nonprofit groups Strategic Actions for a Just Economy and the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, who authored the report, found many of these units were purchased or built as long-term financial investments, and that allowing them to sit unoccupied worsens the region’s housing shortage. (Also: KTLA-TV)

A play by Miamian Nilo Cruz, the first Latino playwright to win the Pulitzer Prize for drama, will take the stage at Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s intimate On.Stage Black Box for a brief run.… Cruz, who was recently named the Hearst Theater Lab Initiative Distinguished Visiting Playwright-in-Residence at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Theater, Film and Television, has assembled a topnotch cast of Cuban-born actors for the production.

“The 710 isn’t so different from any other freeway projects in L.A. that were killed. What we have now — the network that’s out there — is about half of what was originally planned for freeways in Southern California. The Pacific Coast freeway, the Beverly Hills freeway, the Marina freeway, which we just have a stub of, these are all projects that were eventually killed with pushback from neighborhoods or opponents of one sort or another,” said UCLA’s Brian Taylor.

Ava DuVernay’s stunning ARRAY Creative Campus in Historic Filipinotown is Hollywood’s hottest new creative center | Los Angeles Daily News

Welcome to DuVernay’s ARRAY Creative Campus, a 14,000-square-foot, three-building compound where the Long Beach-born, Lynwood-raised director (“Selma,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” Netflix’s award-winning “When They See Us”), producer (“Queen Sugar”), independent film distributor (“Burning Cane”) and, now, exhibitor has been orchestrating her various endeavors for more than a year. And the scope of those efforts launched by DuVernay, who attended Lakewood’s St. Joseph High and UCLA, seem to grow almost daily.

“Combining the evidence-based benefit of simulation-enhanced learning with the innovation of adding escape room elements was going to be a unique and amazing experience for these medical students,’ said Dr. Ryan Pedigo, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, who collaborated with Elsevier to build the ClinicalKey Global Challenge. “They will have to use teamwork, as well as their combined knowledge and skill sets to navigate the puzzles, manage the patient and win the competition. I was excited to see it all come together this past weekend!”