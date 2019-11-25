UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

For 2020 candidates, eating tacos is the kissing babies of stumping for Latino votes | Los Angeles Times

The evolution of the phenomenon intrigues Matt Barreto. The UCLA professor of Chicano studies and political science frequently teaches Ford’s tamale snafu to his students as a particularly egregious example of “Hispandering.” “Most of them have come a long way,” he said. “They have to be serious about doing it. The risk is that it looks like a photo op. Voters want them to come around more regularly.” But Barreto is also mindful of how such visits speak to the continued mainstreaming of Mexican food and Latino political power. (Also: Los Angeles Times en espanol)

First a Netflix series, now an opera, ‘Juana.’ Why the story of a 17th century nun sings | Los Angeles Times Review

With the premiere of Carla Lucero’s illuminating “Juana” at the Freud Playhouse on Friday night, Opera UCLA has brought Juana once more to the lyric stage. Based on the 1999 novel “Sor Juana’s Second Dream” by UCLA scholar Alicia Gaspar de Alba, who cowrote the Spanish language libretto with the composer, the new opera posits a Juana for our times…. Opera UCLA is presenting “Juana” as the second of three new operas by female composers and librettists, begun last spring and continuing to next spring. The production, a collaboration with UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music and its School of Theater, Film and Television, is a nearly all-female affair, with the occasional male student mostly in technical capacities.

Imagine being on trial. With exonerating evidence trapped on your phone | New York Times

“It’s definitely an uneven playing field,” said Jennifer Mnookin, the dean of the law school at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Law enforcement has an understandable desire to extricate data from the digital world to solve cases, but there hasn’t been adequate scrutiny of these new techniques.”

“Essentially when we’re losing that ice, the ocean is taking up much more heat than it would be say if we had an ice-covered Arctic,” said Chad Thackeray, the article’s lead author and research scientist on climate change at the University of California Los Angeles. “So that change has big implications for the climate system; not just changes in the Arctic.”

Teens with obesity may have brain damage that produces poor eating habits | Healthline

“When functioning properly, leptin is a satiety hormone, meaning that our fat cells will produce leptin so that we don’t feel as hungry and eat less. In a perfect world, the more fat we have, the more leptin we would create and the less we would eat, leading us to lose weight,” Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, a senior dietitian at the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center, told Healthline. “Unfortunately, however, we don’t live in a perfect world,” she added, “and according to this study, it sounds like the brain changes caused by inflammation, associated with obesity, led the brains to not properly respond to leptin and did not appropriately lower appetite.”

Real autonomous cars hit the road in Arizona | Forbes

Most passenger vehicles are parked 95% of the time, according to a research paper from Donald Shoup, a professor of urban planning at UCLA. This means most of the time vehicles are in your driveway, or parked at shopping centers or outside at work. Increasing use, even marginally, is a big business opportunity.

Wisconsin lawmakers seek to legalize marijuana amid concerns | Associated Press

Ziva Cooper, a member of the committee that wrote the report, said in a series of tweets that the committee “did NOT conclude that cannabis causes schizophrenia.” Instead, the committee only found “an #association between cannabis use and schizophrenia.”

Is butternut squash good for you? | Consumer Reports

“The orange flesh inside the squash is a dead giveaway that it is packed with beta carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A,” says Dana Hunnes, Ph.D., R.D., senior clinical dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. You get 127 percent of the daily value for vitamin A in a 1-cup serving of butternut squash.

In Mississippi, an unlikely model for school desegregation | Wall Street Journal

Today, the 5,300-student Clinton Public School District is being held up by researchers and educators as a success — and a possible solution as the number of “intensely segregated” minority public schools increases throughout the U.S. The UCLA Civil Rights Project, a research center, defines “intensely segregated” minority schools as those made up of at least 90% of nonwhite students.… Gary Orfield, co-director of the UCLA Civil Rights Project, said several reasons contribute to resegregation, including the ending of desegregation plans in some large districts, growth of charter schools that are less diverse and fewer white students and more nonwhite students in public schools.

These ‘tabletop ATMs’ could spell disaster for gamblers | New York Post

Dr. Timothy Fong, director of UCLA Gambling Studies Program, sees potential perils for the six million or so American adults who are said to qualify as problem gamblers, who rarely know when to quit and spew cash until their pockets are empty. “It is like having a cocaine dealer sitting next to you if you struggle with cocaine,” Fong tells The Post. “For some people it’s fine. For others, it is a problem.”

Moving to all-electric buildings is a win for the climate, and could be a win for workers too | Los Angeles Daily News Opinion

But we need a skilled workforce to help bring these benefits home. That’s why, in our new study published by the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation, we took a closer look at the workforce needs and shifts of building electrification — not only how many jobs will be gained and lost, but also how all-electric buildings can support “high-road” jobs where qualified workers are rewarded with family-supporting wages, benefits, stability, and clear career pathways.

First, some background on how conventional whitening toothpastes work: These products typically contain some kind of mild abrasive, strong enough to remove stains from the surface of the tooth, but not enough to damage it, says Edmond R. Hewlett, a professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry. Some toothpaste brands claim activated charcoal powder can do the same.

“With the current system we’re testing, you don’t even need to have eyes for the device to work,” Nader Pouratian, the University of California, Los Angeles neurosurgeon who implanted Esterhuizen’s Orion, told OneZero.

Dr. James Cherry, a professor of pediatrics and infectious disease specialist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said, “Flu is a bad disease that can lay you up for a week or more, and there are a significant number of deaths related to flu. Last year, about 80,000 people died from flu. But people still underestimate it. I don’t know why that is.”

Jon Christensen, director of the Laboratory for Environmental Narrative Strategies and an adjunct professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), said there is “no silver bullet solution” to all of this, but next year state voters will have a chance to vote for $4 billion in resources for “environmental resilience.” “We have seen several versions of this initiative and this is the most worked out of all, it includes a significant investment in environmental protection and in particular, it is important that half of the funds would be invested in the most vulnerable and least advantaged communities,” Christensen said.

A federal conversion therapy ban was endorsed by the AMA | Bustle

According to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, 16,000 minors aged 13 to 17 will undergo conversion therapy through a doctor before they turn 18. Another 57,000 will receive it from a religious advisor. Most minors who undergo conversion therapy do so at the request of their parents.

Pamela Hieronymi, a philosophy professor at UCLA who agreed to advise Schur on his ideas about philosophy for the show, pointed him to the book “What We Owe to Each Other” by T.M. Scanlon. The author was her dissertation adviser at Harvard, and when Schur explained the kinds of philosophical ideas he wanted to include in “The Good Place,” she said it lined up with Scanlon’s work.

Why overload and burnout are the main hazards of a successful exam week | LA Weekly

Many studies have shown that even 10 minutes of close interaction with dogs or cats drastically increases cortisol levels. This is what made some universities, including UCLA, join the “Pet your stress away” initiative on their campuses. Furry antidepressants help students tackle emotional withdrawal, improve their psychological health, and increase mental capabilities.

A transgender woman was forced to remove her makeup with hand sanitizer for a DMV photo | Glamour

A 2018 study from The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law found that nearly 80,000 transgender people could face “substantial barriers to voting” because of photo ID laws.

