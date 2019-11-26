UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

It’s not just a reflection of growing economic inequality, it’s also a contributor, says a new study by economists Edward E. Leamer and J. Rodrigo Fuentes…. Leamer and Fuentes, who collaborated on the study at UCLA, noticed that higher-income employees were spending more time working, whether “at the office,” home or somewhere else. The biggest increases were largely confined to workers with bachelor’s or advanced degrees (professional or doctoral degrees).

Middle age is when that dissatisfaction often runs highest — and when illness begins to brew. “The loneliness-related diseases old people get diagnosed with can take decades to develop, but often start to emerge on a cellular level in early middle age and even before then,” says Steve Cole, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry, medicine, and biobehavioral science at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

The 30 Luxor coffins were discovered in two rows, stacked one on top of the other, in a pit 1 metre below ground. “I’ve never seen a parallel for this,” says Kathlyn Cooney, chair of the department of Near Eastern languages and cultures at the University of California, Los Angeles…. Cooney says it is crucial that the mummies have been found in their coffins, “potentially correcting, if not reversing, a century of colonial academic wrongs by Egyptologists who separated coffins from mummies and didn’t or wouldn’t study the human remains properly.” (UCLA’s Willeke Wendrich also mentioned)

“There’s a sort of indestructibility to these patterns,” said Terence Tao of the University of California, Los Angeles.

When preparing for a trip, travelers often check the weather at their destination, but a UCLA study released Monday suggests people may want to check their destination's air pollution levels.

If you’ve ever dreamed of meeting The Boss, here’s your chance. The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles is holding a fundraising contest and one lucky winner and a guest will get to spend a day on the Asbury Park Boardwalk with Bruce Springsteen…. Donations will go to support the arts, education and outreach at Geffen Playhouse, a non-profit theater owned by The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

There’s the long-standing reality that it’s just really hard to find a place to park in New York City — studies conducted in 2007 found that 28% of those driving in SoHo in Manhattan and 45% in Park Slope, Brooklyn, were looking for a parking space. And thanks to the work of University of California at Los Angeles economist Donald Shoup and others, there’s a growing realization that failing to price parking fairly has all sorts of costs for cities beyond just the foregone revenue.

“I think it is intractable, and I think we are entering a new era of need for consumer protection from these scenarios that are happening again every day all over the world, quite frankly. It’s very difficult to figure out how you’re going to reconcile. We know that people have a hard time just correcting things on a credit report. Well, times that by potentially dozens of companies that are making data profiles about us, that are determining whether we have access to a mortgage, to credit, small business loans,” said UCLA’s Safiya Noble.

At the University of California, Los Angeles, doctors and patients decide together what to do if the pregnancy goes past the due date, said Dr. Yalda Afshar, an assistant professor in the department of maternal fetal medicine at UCLA Health. “The goals of the obstetrician and the pregnant women must be aligned — safe mother and safe baby,” she said. The new research will help “strengthen our recommendation for delivery before 42 weeks’ gestation,” Afshar said in an email. “This type of study is the absolute ‘gold standard’ of how we evaluate medical recommendations and decision making.”

A recent study conducted by professor Keith Chen of UCLA found that the toxicity of politics was pitting family members against family members. His proof point: last year, Americans spent up to 27 minutes less time together on Thanksgiving than in previous years.

