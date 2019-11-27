UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Rain and snow likely to break California’s most enduring Thanksgiving tradition: perfect weather | Los Angeles Times

“It’s not unprecedented to have fires in November or even December in parts of Southern California, but it really is in far Northern California,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research. “This is already pretty much the latest fire season I think that anyone can remember in the northern part of the state.”

An estimated 150,000 U.S. teens are trans, according to The Williams Institute, a research group at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. No public data was readily available on the numbers of younger trans children nor on patients at the nation’s nearly 50 clinics that treat trans youth.

Turn any object into a robot using this program and a 3D printer | New Scientist

Robots will soon be everywhere — especially if ordinary objects can be turned into them. A computer program can now use 3D printing to convert household objects into hand-activated robots. These can be used to turn on bathroom taps with the wave of a hand or to give a window the ability to shut itself when the weather gets cold. Xiang “Anthony” Chen at the University of California, Los Angeles, and his colleagues developed the tool, known as Robiot, to automate simple physical tasks.

Growing wildfire season worsens contamination in California’s primary agricultural area | La Opinión

Jon Christensen, director of the Laboratory for Environmental Narrative Strategies and adjunct professor at UCLA, indicated that “there isn’t an easy solution” to all of this, but next year the state’s voters will have an opportunity to vote on obtaining $4 billion in resources for “environmental resilience.” (Translated from Spanish)

Scientists say that gratitude alters the heart and molecular structure of the brain | Science Times

Gratitude is said to be a matter of perspective, and it could be difficult to experience or achieve gratitude and actual happiness in a work where we are constantly made to feel like we are lacking. A lot of us are always looking toward external factors to experience happiness and joy when really it is all related to internal work. This concept is something that science is just starting to grasp, as shown by UCLA’s Mindfulness Awareness Research Center research.

And based on results from the recently completed ORION-10 clinical trial, inclisiran seems to be pretty good at shushing the PCSK9-producing gene…. And here Karol E. Watson, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, offered her expert assessment of the trial results.