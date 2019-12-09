Eric Bullard, a veteran educator with more than 19 years of experience in continuing education, distance education, outreach and engagement, has been named the new dean of Continuing Education and UCLA Extension.

Bullard, who currently serves as the associate vice president of international programs and global engagement and dean of the College of Professional and Global Education at Cal State Los Angeles, will begin at UCLA on Jan. 6, 2020.

“We all recognize the critical role that UCLA Extension plays on campus and in our community,” said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily Carter in an announcement to campus. “Chancellor Block and I are truly enthusiastic about UCLA Extension’s future under Eric’s leadership, and we are confident that he will advance continuing education at UCLA and be a valuable partner in creating and offering high-quality academic programs.”

Bullard brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective to this position. In his roles at Cal State Los Angeles, he provides strategic and operational leadership for all professional, continuing and international education initiatives for the school, including the university’s downtown Los Angeles campus.

Since arriving at Cal State L.A. in 2014, Bullard has led large-scale and high-impact university initiatives, including the establishment of the 30,000-square-foot Cal State L.A. Downtown campus; significant growth and expansion of self-supporting degree, certificate and non-credit programs and classes; expansion of international collaboration and partnerships; and increasing international faculty and scholar research, international student enrollment and student participation in study abroad.

“My appointment at UCLA comes at a pivotal moment in higher education when individuals increasingly need access to flexible, relevant and innovative professional and continuing education programs,” said Bullard, who earned his bachelors in political science and a master of public administration from Cal State Bakersfield, and his doctorate in education from Colorado State University. “These programs can facilitate career advancement and transition, address societal challenges, such as climate change and urban sustainability, and serve the personal interests of Angelenos and the larger global community alike.”

Bullard views his role at the university as a steward for public good. As a first-generation college graduate and alumnus of public higher education, he is committed to the public teaching and research mission of higher education, and sees public universities as change agents for individuals, families, cities and society at large.

“I can think of no better place to advance the mission of continuing higher education than UCLA and UCLA Extension, an institution and academic community that are deeply committed to the university’s public research and teaching missions, access, equity, diversity and inclusion,” Bullard said. “I look forward to working with campus leadership, faculty and community stakeholders to further build upon the rich history and success of UCLA Extension.”

Bullard is one of three deans appointed to the CSU systemwide committee for continuing and extended education. He has also served as chair of the CSU budget and resources committee and as a member of the policy committee, strategic communication committee, technology steering committee and other city, campus and systemwide committees.

Previously, Bullard served as associate dean of the College of Continuing and Professional Education at Cal State Long Beach; associate dean for extended learning at Cal State San Marcos; and director of regional and online degree programs at Cal State Bakersfield.