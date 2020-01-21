The Hammer Museum at UCLA today announced the 30 Los Angeles-based artists who will participate in the museum’s biennial “Made in L.A.” exhibition.

The fifth iteration of the acclaimed show is titled “Made in L.A. 2020: a version” and for the first time will bridge east and west with complementary presentations at the Hammer and The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens.

The exhibition features new installations, videos, films, sculptures, performances, and paintings, many commissioned specifically for the exhibition. The participating artists are:

• Mario Ayala (b. 1991, Los Angeles)

• Aria Dean (b. 1993, Los Angeles)

• Hedi El Kholti (b. 1967, Rabat, Morocco)

• Buck Ellison (b. 1987, San Francisco)

• Niloufar Emamifar

• Christina Forrer (b. 1978, Zürich, Switzerland)

• Harmony Holiday (b. 1982)

• Patrick Jackson (b. 1978, Los Angeles)

• Larry Johnson (b. 1959, Lakewood, California)

• Kahlil Joseph (b. 1981, Seattle)

• Ann Greene Kelly (b. 1988, New York, NY)

• Jacqueline Kiyomi Gordon (b. 1982, Long Beach, California)

• Nicola L. (b. 1937, Mazagan, Morocco; d. 2018, Los Angeles)

• Brandon D. Landers (b. 1985, Los Angeles)

• SON. (Justen LeRoy) (founded 2016)

• Ligia Lewis (b. 1983, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic)

• Monica Majoli (b. 1963, Los Angeles)

• Jill Mulleady (b. 1980, Montevideo, Uruguay)

• Diane Severin Nguyen (b. 1990, Carson, California)

• Alexandra Noel (b. 1989, Columbus, Ohio)

• Mathias Poledna (b. 1965, Vienna, Austria)

• Umar Rashid (b. 1976, Chicago)

• Reynaldo Rivera (b. 1963, Mexicali, Mexico)

• Katja Seib (b. 1989, Dusseldorf, Germany)

• Ser Serpas (b. 1995, Los Angeles)

• Sonya Sombreuil / COME TEES (b. 1986, Santa Cruz, California)

• Jeffrey Stuker (b. 1979, Fort Collins, Colorado)

• Beyond Baroque by Sabrina Tarasoff (b. 1991, Jyväskylä, Finland)

• Fulton Leroy Washington (aka MR. WASH) (b. 1954, Compton, California)

• Kandis Williams (b. 1985, Baltimore)

Performances will be staged by artists at both venues, concentrated around three weekends during the exhibition run: June 12–14, July 17–19, and Aug. 14–16.

Funded through the generosity of Los Angeles philanthropists and art collectors Jarl and Pamela Mohn, three awards totaling $150,000 will be given to artists in the exhibition: the Mohn Award, the Career Achievement Award — both of which are selected by a professional jury — and the Public Recognition Award, which is determined through votes cast by visitors to the exhibition. Visitors will be able to vote at both exhibition locations.

During the run of Made in L.A. 2020, members and visitors to the Hammer will receive passes granting free admission to The Huntington to view Made in L.A. 2020 in full.

Made in L.A. 2020 is organized by independent curators Myriam Ben Salah and Lauren Mackler, with the Hammer’s Ikechukwu Onyewuenyi, assistant curator of performance.