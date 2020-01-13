Craig Ehrlich, who graduated from UCLA in 1978, has been named chair-elect of The UCLA Foundation, which oversees $3.8 billion in total assets.

A member of the foundation’s board of directors since 2015, Ehrlich has led in many roles on campus, including as chair and founding member of the Center for Global Management at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, member of the Peking University-UCLA Joint Research Institute advisory committee and member of the UCLA Confucius Institute board of directors. In addition to these campus involvements, Ehrlich encourages engagement and philanthropic support among UCLA alumni and donors throughout Asia.

Ehrlich embodies the mission of the foundation, promoting philanthropic support for UCLA and overseeing the foundation’s endowment through The UCLA Investment Company (created by the foundation in 2011). A former UCLA student body president, Ehrlich continues to support students. In 2001, he established the Norma J. Ehrlich Scholarship Fund, which to date has helped 65 women from California public schools attend UCLA.

In addition, Ehrlich chairs the foundation’s nominations & governance committee and serves on the organization’s executive committee. John Mapes, managing partner at Aurora Capital Partners, will continue to lead The UCLA Foundation as board chair through June 2020. Ehrlich will succeed Mapes, who graduated in 1990 and whose child is on track to graduate this year, on July 1.

For seven years, Ehrlich was chairman of the GSMA (Groupe Speciale Mobile Association), the world’s largest trade association for the mobile industry. He was also former chairman of Carmel Ventures Asia (now Viola Ventures), a leading venture capital company.

Ehrlich currently serves as the lead independent director of Bharti Airtel, one of the world’s largest telecom companies, and has sat on public boards in Hong Kong, Israel, India, the Philippines and the United States.

In the Philippines, Ehrlich was vice chairman of the publicly listed ISM (now Dito CME Holdings) and was formerly a board member of the publicly listed PhilWeb, the country’s leading gaming company. He also served as chairman of Taiwan’s largest cable television company, kbro. As chairman and co-founder of Novare Technologies Inc., a Hong Kong–based onshoring and outsourcing software development company, he serves clients around Asia. In addition, he is chairman of GTI (Global TD-LTE Initiative) Beijing, a virtual open platform that advocates cooperation among global mobile operators. Ehrlich currently serves on the board of Israel-based company Lumos Global, which provides mobile electricity to customers in Africa.

In addition to his bachelor’s degree from UCLA, Ehrlich has a master’s degree from Occidental College and a postgraduate fellowship with the Coro Foundation.

After residing in Hong Kong for 29 years, Ehrlich now shares his time between Los Angeles and Hong Kong.