Twenty top managers of academic libraries from across the nation have been selected for the 2020 UCLA Library Senior Fellows program. More than 250 fellows have attended the biennial program since it was established in 1982, and about 100 of its alumni have gone on to become library directors, including about 60 at Association of Research Libraries institutions.
“UCLA’s senior fellows program consistently produces the next generation of library leaders in the academic world,” said Brian Schottlaender, program director and a member of the 1995 cohort. “It’s the combination of management perspectives, strategic thinking, and practical and theoretical approaches to the issues confronting academic libraries that prepares our fellows to go on to distinguished careers in the field.”
Considered the longest-running leadership development program in the library profession, the UCLA Library Senior Fellows program is administratively hosted and generously supported by the UCLA Library.
The 2020 cohort will arrive on the UCLA campus July 13 for a three-week residential program featuring lectures, panels, workshops and field trips. Its members include:
Kelly Broughton
Assistant Dean for Research and Education Services
University Libraries, Ohio University
Shawn Calhoun
Associate Dean for Public Services
Gleeson Library/Geschke Center, University of San Francisco
Daniel Dollar
Associate University Librarian for Scholarly Resources
Yale University Library
Jennie Gerke
Associate Dean of University Libraries
University of Colorado, Boulder
Harriett Green
Associate University Librarian for Digital Scholarship and Technology Services
Washington University, St. Louis
Elizabeth Gushee
Associate Dean, Digital Strategies
University of Miami Libraries
Carolyn Hart
Assistant Director, Planning, Assessment and Communications
Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library
Jonathan Harwell
Head of Collections and Systems
Olin Library, Rollins College
Amy Hoseth
Assistant Dean, Resource Delivery Services
Colorado State University Libraries
Regina Koury
Director of Paul Robeson Library
Rutgers University–Camden
Rebecca Lubas
Dean of Libraries
Central Washington University
Marla Peppers
Associate Dean, University Library
California State University, Los Angeles
Brian Rennick
Interim University Librarian
Brigham Young University
Brian Rossmann
Associate Dean, Montana State University Library
Joan Ruelle
Dean, Carol Grotnes Belk Library
Elon University
Anne Seymour
Director, Welch Medical Library
Johns Hopkins University
Zheng (John) Wang
Associate University Librarian–Digital Access, Resources, and Information Technology
Hesburgh Libraries, University of Notre Dame
Berenika Webster
Director of Assessment and Quality Assurance
University Library System, University of Pittsburgh
Suzanne Wones
Associate University Librarian for Digital Strategies and Innovation
Harvard Library, Harvard University
BethAnn Zambella
Director of Libraries
Denison University
Visit the UCLA Library Senior Fellows website for additional program information.