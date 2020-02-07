Twenty top managers of academic libraries from across the nation have been selected for the 2020 UCLA Library Senior Fellows program. More than 250 fellows have attended the biennial program since it was established in 1982, and about 100 of its alumni have gone on to become library directors, including about 60 at Association of Research Libraries institutions.

“UCLA’s senior fellows program consistently produces the next generation of library leaders in the academic world,” said Brian Schottlaender, program director and a member of the 1995 cohort. “It’s the combination of management perspectives, strategic thinking, and practical and theoretical approaches to the issues confronting academic libraries that prepares our fellows to go on to distinguished careers in the field.”

Considered the longest-running leadership development program in the library profession, the UCLA Library Senior Fellows program is administratively hosted and generously supported by the UCLA Library.

The 2020 cohort will arrive on the UCLA campus July 13 for a three-week residential program featuring lectures, panels, workshops and field trips. Its members include:

Kelly Broughton

Assistant Dean for Research and Education Services

University Libraries, Ohio University

Shawn Calhoun

Associate Dean for Public Services

Gleeson Library/Geschke Center, University of San Francisco

Daniel Dollar

Associate University Librarian for Scholarly Resources

Yale University Library

Jennie Gerke

Associate Dean of University Libraries

University of Colorado, Boulder

Harriett Green

Associate University Librarian for Digital Scholarship and Technology Services

Washington University, St. Louis

Elizabeth Gushee

Associate Dean, Digital Strategies

University of Miami Libraries

Carolyn Hart

Assistant Director, Planning, Assessment and Communications

Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library

Jonathan ­­Harwell

Head of Collections and Systems

Olin Library, Rollins College

Amy Hoseth

Assistant Dean, Resource Delivery Services

Colorado State University Libraries

Regina Koury

Director of Paul Robeson Library

Rutgers University–Camden

Rebecca Lubas

Dean of Libraries

Central Washington University

Marla Peppers

Associate Dean, University Library

California State University, Los Angeles

Brian Rennick

Interim University Librarian

Brigham Young University

Brian Rossmann

Associate Dean, Montana State University Library

Joan Ruelle

Dean, Carol Grotnes Belk Library

Elon University

Anne Seymour

Director, Welch Medical Library

Johns Hopkins University

Zheng (John) Wang

Associate University Librarian–Digital Access, Resources, and Information Technology

Hesburgh Libraries, University of Notre Dame

Berenika Webster

Director of Assessment and Quality Assurance

University Library System, University of Pittsburgh

Suzanne Wones

Associate University Librarian for Digital Strategies and Innovation

Harvard Library, Harvard University

BethAnn Zambella

Director of Libraries

Denison University

Visit the UCLA Library Senior Fellows website for additional program information.