UCLA and MindshareLA will present a year-long series of events that explore innovations ranging in scale from the tiny to the cosmic, with talks, art installations and performances. The program’s first event, “It Came From Nano Space…,” will explore the opportunities and challenges presented by nanoscience, beginning at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Cross Campus office space in downtown Los Angeles.

The 2020 Vision series will take attendees on a journey from nano space to outer space, highlighting current topics while focusing on knowledge and inventions that are moving us forward. Throughout the year, the series will showcase discoveries and explorations happening in and around Los Angeles.

“UCLA is dedicated to sharing the innovation and expertise of the university with the community,” said Elizabeth Boatright-Simon, UCLA’s senior executive director of public outreach. “We hope this series with MindshareLA will inspire the senses, bringing science and the arts together for exciting knowledge sharing and fun.”

MindshareLA’s signature events combine short, powerful presentations with colorful performances and interactive games in order to spark inspiration and foster community connection. The 2020 Vision series will also directly support the community by partnering with local non-profit organizations which are helping solve some of our city’s greatest challenges.

The Feb. 1 event will feature presentations by three members of the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA:

Assistant professor Clarice Aiello, a member of the Quantum Biology Tech Lab, known as QuBiT

Research scientist Adam Stieg, associate director of technology centers and director of the UCLA Integrated Systems Nanofabrication Cleanroom

Paul Weiss, who holds the UC Presidential Chair, and is a distinguished professor of chemistry and biochemistry, and of materials science and engineering

In addition, UCLA professor Victoria Vesna, a member of UCLA’s design media arts department and director of the UCLA Art | Sci Center, will present “Noise Aquarium,” a 3D audiovisual experience.

“As a public institution, UCLA serves the community in numerous ways,” Boatright-Simon said. “Our longstanding commitment to public outreach is one way we offer the community opportunities outside of Westwood to interact with our faculty and learn about the knowledge they are creating each day on our campus.”

Attendees will have the chance to take part in other experiences that merge the worlds of art and science, including creating art that will be encoded into synthetic DNA and launched into space.

“I’m enthralled to not only showcase the world-changing discoveries that are happening in L.A. but to help bring different communities together to form bridges and new friendships and collaborations,” said Douglas Campbell, founder of MindshareLA.

MindshareLA is an event series and mecca for entrepreneurs, designers, technologists and other creative, forward-thinking Angelenos seeking inspiration and connection. It has hosted 150 events and spawned numerous successful companies and countless relationships.

Cross Campus is located at 800 Wilshire Blvd. (map). Visit the event page on MindshareLA for more information, including ticket and parking information.