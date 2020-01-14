The online master’s degree program at UCLA Samueli School of Engineering is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report in the publication’s 2020 list of best online engineering programs.

Established in 2007, UCLA Samueli’s Master of Science in Engineering Online program has consistently been ranked first or second in the country by U.S. News since 2014. UCLA and Columbia University tied for first place in this year’s rankings. Students in the program can earn a master’s degree in two years through classes that are delivered completely online. The program is designed for engineering professionals seeking to advance their skill sets and career opportunities.

“The online classes are taught by the same faculty who teach on campus, so our program brings UCLA’s excellent engineering education directly to students, wherever they are,” said Jayathi Murthy, the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean of UCLA Engineering. “This allows them the flexibility to pursue a full-time career while earning a degree.”

Since its inception more than a decade ago, the program has conferred nearly 1,000 master’s degrees, with close to 400 students currently enrolled. More than 60 UCLA Engineering faculty members and lecturers teach in the program, which offers 17 specialized areas. Students can choose a specific focus or multidisciplinary study that best fits their professional needs.

In addition to a versatile curriculum that includes engineering management, data science, systems engineering and reliability engineering, UCLA also offers non-degree certificate programs in cybersecurity, engineering entrepreneurship, power systems and other areas.

“We offer our students a rigorous program that is both innovative and pragmatic,” said Jenn-Ming Yang, UCLA Engineering’s associate dean for international initiatives and online programs. “Our graduates have gone on to earn leadership roles in public and private sectors, or to start their own entrepreneurial ventures.”

U.S. News rankings are compiled based on analysis of 96 online programs, which are graded using five categories, including engagement, faculty credentials and training, expert opinion, services and technologies, as well as student excellence. The 2020 rankings also introduce five new online engineering specialties — industrial engineering, management, electrical, mechanical and civil.