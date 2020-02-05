In February and March, the UCLA Library will present more than two dozen events — from research workshops and lectures to a slate of film screenings — designed to build knowledge and increase public access to its extensive print, electronic and multimedia collections.

Featured events include “Do it for the Cookie,” a workshop exploring privacy tactics used by activists and developers; the UCLA Film & Television Archive’s retrospective of legendary American filmmaker John Sayles; the latest edition of “Sounds Fair to Me! The Copyright Game Show,” focusing on music copyright issues; “Feminist Bibliographies,” an examination of feminist approaches to the study of the book; and a celebration of the 14th and 15th century Azerbaijani Sufi poet Imadeddin Nasimi.

Most events presented on the UCLA campus are free, and most are open to the public, with the exception of advanced research workshops. For more details and a complete listing of events, see the UCLA Library calendar.

Lectures

Feb. 13: Population Health in the United States: Debates, Denominators, and New Policy will explore long-standing tensions between downstream health care and upstream social policy approaches to reducing racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in the U.S. The event is the latest installment of the Jacob Marschak Interdisciplinary Colloquium on Mathematics in the Behavioral Sciences at UCLA.

March 9: The Library’s Critical Bibliography series continues with Feminist Bibliographies, an examination of how feminist approaches to the study of the book have opened new avenues for inquiry, fundamentally altering our understanding of the relationship between gender and bibliography.

Performance

Feb. 20: Man, Universe and Love: Poetry Performance of Imadeddin Nasimi will celebrate the works of the Azerbaijani Sufi poet Nasimi (1369-1417), considered by many the greatest Turkic-speaking poet and mystic, and the first master of the poetic Divan in the history of the Turkic people. The program will include recitations of his work accompanied by performances of Sufi music.

Research workshops

Feb. 6: What is cultural heritage modeling? Find out during a 3D Modeling for Cultural Heritage Research workshop, where participants will explore how 3D modeling can be used as a research tool. Registration is limited to the UCLA community and visiting scholars.

Feb. 13: For UCLA faculty: Learn how to share your research, projects and other work with a web presence at Create a Personal Website with Jekyll and Github Pages.

Feb. 18: At Creating Regression Models with Count Data, participants will be introduced to a broad range of analyses available for these models such as Poisson regression, negative binomial, zero-inflated Poisson and zero-inflated negative binomial. The main statistical package in the workshop is R, but code to implement other models will be provided. Registration is limited to the UCLA community and visiting scholars.

Feb. 20: Arm yourself with privacy tactics used by activists and developers alike at Do it for the Cookie. Find out how to map which cookies track your everyday browsing data and make sure your passwords are clear. Registration is limited to the UCLA community and visiting scholars.

Feb 20: Learn basic concepts and elements necessary to analyze data collected via complex sampling design at Introduction to Survey Data Analysis in Strata. Participants will use Strata to conduct descriptive analyses and create graphs. Registration is limited to the UCLA community and visiting scholars.

Feb. 24: At Introduction to Confirmatory Factor Analysis using R with laavan, the focus is on learning the CFA model and how to implement and interpret the output in R’s lavaan package. Participants will look at examples of a one-factor, two-factor and second-order CFA. Registration is limited to the UCLA community and visiting scholars.

Feb. 26: The latest edition of Sounds Fair to Me! The Copyright Game Show will focus exclusively on copyright issues in the world of music. Hosts will present a series of significant copyright controversies and live-poll the audience to see how they think the controversies should be resolved. Then a panel of UCLA experts will explain the real-world result. The event is open to the general public.

Feb. 27: In honor of Fair Use Week 2020, arts librarian Janine Henri and copyright librarian Marty Brennan will present the ins and outs of employing the fair use exception to copyright law when incorporating images into scholarship or other creative works. The event is open to the general public.

Feb. 27: Advanced Topics in Survey Data Analysis is designed for participants who have familiarity with common sampling plans and how to analyze data from them. The workshop will present topics in dealing with complex survey data, including imputation, generating and using propensity scores, multilevel modeling and latent variable models. Registration is limited to the UCLA community and visiting scholars.

March 5: The Moving Image Archival Research workshop will introduce students to the UCLA Film & Television Archive’s catalog, considered the world’s largest university-based moving image collection. Attendees will learn how to navigate a large and diverse media collection and discover how the Archive’s holdings might be used in connection with other campus collections. Registration is limited to the UCLA community and visiting scholars.

Screenings

Feb. 6: Enjoy a series of four films from directors whose work was screened at the 2019 Pan African Film and Arts Festival in Los Angeles. The films represent a range of expression about black experiences that defy time, space and genre. A discussion with the filmmakers will follow the screening.

Feb. 7: On the occasion of the Film Archive’s screening of the Swedish Film Institute’s new restoration of Susan Sontag’s debut feature, Duet for Cannibals, the Library will augment the program with reproductions of materials from the Susan Sontag Papers, a collection acquired by UCLA in 2002. Tickets are required for this program.

Feb. 13–29: Within the pantheon of American independent filmmakers, there exists nothing more singular than the cinematic diversity, texture and brilliance of John Sayles. During the 14-film retrospective John Sayles: Independent, audiences across Los Angeles will discover a body of work grounded in the realism of grassroots social interrogations, nuanced character perspectives and everyday human struggle. Sayles will attend the first five screenings. This is a ticketed program.

Feb. 23: Shot on Videotape: Social Issue Dramas Preserved by UCLA features the screening of two rare videotape productions from the late 1960s and early ’70s examining social issues facing African American and Chicanx communities. Both programs serve as notable examples of the quality, inclusivity and reach that television is capable of, regardless of budget or medium of production.

March 5: The Library’s Doc Talks series will screen Last Fast Ride: The Life, Love, and Death of a Punk Goddess, which documents the reign of Marian Anderson, one of the most provocative and controversial lead singers of California’s 1990s punk scene. The film is narrated by Henry Rollins. A panel discussion and Q&A will follow.

March 6–21: Image Movers: UCLA Asian American Studies Center 50th Anniversary Film Festival will feature a diverse range of classic and new narrative and documentary films and creative works in celebration of the founding of the Asian American Studies Center, which grew out of the social movements of the 1960s. Tickets are required; some screenings will be free of charge.

March 8–29: Over four Sundays, Women to the Polls: A Suffrage Film Festival will celebrate the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 and the birth of the League of Women Voters that same year. Screenings that speak to the complex history of the suffrage movement will be followed by conversations with notable figures from the political and academic worlds.

March 29: The Film & Television Archive and the Hammer Museum’s Family Flicks series continues with Heidi (1937). Little Swiss orphan Heidi, played with natural charm and cheer by box office darling Shirley Temple, has been sent to live high in the mountains with her reclusive grandfather, Adolph (Jean Jersholt). As he warms to their idyllic life together, Heidi’s aunt suddenly reappears to take her, against her will, to Frankfurt. A heartfelt, and sometimes heartbreaking, film that celebrates the power of goodwill and good spirit.