The 2019 list of the world’s most influential scientific researchers includes 47 UCLA scholars.
In its annual list, the Web of Science Group, which is a Clarivate Analytics company, names the most highly cited researchers — those whose work was most often referenced by other scientific research papers published from 2008 through 2018 in 21 fields across the sciences and social sciences.
“The Highly Cited Researchers 2019 list from the Web of Science Group contributes to the identification of that small fraction of the researcher population that contributes disproportionately to extending the frontiers of knowledge and gaining for society innovations that make the world healthier, richer, more sustainable, and more secure,” according to Web of Science Group.
UCLA researchers on the list have affiliations that include the UCLA College, the David Geffen School of Medicine, the Samueli School of Engineering, the Fielding School of Public Health, the California NanoSystems Institute, the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research.
Current UCLA faculty members and researchers who were named to the list, noted with their primary UCLA research field or fields, are:
- Matthew Budoff, cardiology
- Duilio Cascio, molecular biology
- Jun Chen, bioengineering
- Bartosz Chmielowski, hematology and oncology
- Michelle Craske, psychology, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
- Xiangfeng Duan, chemistry
- Bruce Dunn, materials science and engineering
- Gregg Fonarow, cardiology
- Daniel Geschwind, genetics, neurology and psychiatry
- Michael Green, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
- Sander Greenland, public health
- Zhen Gu, bioengineering
- Ronald Hays, public health
- Steve Horvath, human genetics
- Kendall Houk, chemistry and biochemistry
- Yu Huang, materials science and engineering
- Steve Jacobsen, moclecular, cell and developmental biology and genetics
- Michael Jerrett, public health
- Richard Kaner, chemistry and materials science
- Ali Khademhosseini, bioengineering
- Nathan Kraft, ecology and evolutionary biology
- Peter Langfelder, biostatistics
- Dennis Lettenmaier, geography, and civil and environmental engineering
- Zhaoyang Lin, materials science and chemistry
- Roger Lo, dermatology and oncology
- Aldons Lusis, medicine
- Bengt Muthen, public health
- Andre Nel, nanomedicine
- Ni Ni, physics
- Stanley Osher, mathematics, and chemical and biomolecular engineering
- Matteo Pellegrini, computational biology
- Dinesh Rao, hematopathology and hematology
- Steven Reise, psychology
- Antoni Ribas, hematology and oncology
- Lawren Sack, ecology and evolutionary biology
- Jeffrey Saver, neurology
- Michael Sawaya, molecular biology
- Ali Sayed, electrical and computer engineering
- Michael Sofroniew, neurobiology
- Marc Suchard, biomathematics and human genetics
- Terence Tao, mathematics
- Kang Wang, electrical and computer engineering
- Edward L. Wright, physics and astronomy
- Tian Xia, nanobiology
- Yang Yang, materials science and engineering
- Wotao Yin, mathematics
- Jeffrey Zink, chemistry