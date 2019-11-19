Every year UCLA places dozens of scientists on the list of most frequently cited researchers.

The 2019 list of the world’s most influential scientific researchers includes 47 UCLA scholars.

In its annual list, the Web of Science Group, which is a Clarivate Analytics company, names the most highly cited researchers — those whose work was most often referenced by other scientific research papers published from 2008 through 2018 in 21 fields across the sciences and social sciences.

“The Highly Cited Researchers 2019 list from the Web of Science Group contributes to the identification of that small fraction of the researcher population that contributes disproportionately to extending the frontiers of knowledge and gaining for society innovations that make the world healthier, richer, more sustainable, and more secure,” according to Web of Science Group.

UCLA researchers on the list have affiliations that include the UCLA College, the David Geffen School of Medicine, the Samueli School of Engineering, the Fielding School of Public Health, the California NanoSystems Institute, the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research.

Current UCLA faculty members and researchers who were named to the list, noted with their primary UCLA research field or fields, are: