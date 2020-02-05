The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television will be hosting its tenth annual Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel on Saturday, Feb. 8. The panel, which is a partnership with Swarovski, is a celebration of costume design and features nominees from the 2020 Academy Awards. Sketch to Screen will feature all six of this year’s Oscar nominees for best costume design, and it will be hosted at UCLA TFT’s Freud Playhouse, located in Macgowan Hall. The panel discussion will begin at 2 p.m. and is followed by a reception.

On the eve of the Academy Awards each year, professor Deborah Nadoolman Landis, chair and founding director of the the David C. Copley Center for the Study of Costume Design, welcomes these designers to the UCLA campus to discuss their craft. With Landis moderating, the Sketch to Screen panelists engage in a discussion about the role costume designers play in cinematic storytelling.

This year’s panelists include Mark Bridges (“Joker”), Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women”), Christopher Peterson (“The Irishman”), Arianne Phillips (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Sandy Powell (“The Irishman”) and Mayes Rubeo (“Jojo Rabbit”).

You can find out more about the event on the UCLA TFT website.