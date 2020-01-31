Message to campus community from UCLA Health Division of Infectious Diseases and the Arthur Ashe Student Health Center

To the Campus Community,

As news coverage of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) continues, we wanted to update you on UCLA’s response and preparedness efforts to keep the Bruin community safe.

We also want to reassure you that there are currently no known exposures to 2019-nCoV on our campus or in UCLA Health hospitals and clinics.

UCLA campus and health leaders, working in close partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), continue to monitor the situation closely and take measures to ensure the health and safety of the Bruin community.

The new virus has caused understandable anxiety and concern, particularly in light of yesterday’s decision by the U.S. State Department to raise its travel advisory to level 4 for China (Do Not Travel) and as the University of California Office of the President has requested all UC campuses to avoid all non-essential travel to China.

Please also keep in mind, however, that there have been only two confirmed cases in Southern California, and the CDC believes that the risk to the general public is low.

UCLA Health and the Ashe Student Health Center have highly trained physicians, nurses and staff who are fully prepared to treat infectious diseases at UCLA.

We also take this opportunity to remind you that, while the vast majority of the infections have occurred in Wuhan, China, we must not stigmatize anyone in our community based on national origin. Someone who has a cough or a fever does not necessarily have coronavirus.

Please also remember that the same standard health practices recommended to prevent the spread of influenza can also be used to prevent coronavirus, including:

Remaining at home if you are ill and being particularly careful to avoid large events and crowded areas

Regularly and thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water

Coughing and sneezing into your sleeve

Staying up to date on immunizations and flu shots

The UCLA Arthur Ashe Student Health Center and UCLA Health infectious disease specialists recommend that any student experiencing a cough and a fever who has also recently traveled to Wuhan, or who has had contact with people from Wuhan with symptoms, call the center at (310) 206-6217. Students must call before showing up.

UCLA faculty and staff in the same situation should contact their primary health care provider.

For daily updates on the coronavirus, please visit the CDC site. More information can be found in this FAQ from UCLA Health, at Bruin Safe Online and at the World Health Organization website.

Dr. Daniel Uslan

Clinical Chief of Infectious Diseases

UCLA Health

Dr. Nancy Holt

Co-Executive Director, Interim

Arthur Ashe Student Health Center