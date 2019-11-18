New this year: a station where people can write thank you notes to firefighters

The UCLA Student Alumni Association will be holding the Centennial edition of its annual Beat ’SC Rally on Thursday, Nov. 21. The rally, which will start at 6 p.m. on Wilson Plaza, is a highlight of the week leading up to the football game against UCLA’s crosstown rivals.

This year the event will include a 35-foot Ferris wheel, food trucks and games. The entertainment lineup features student performances, campus leaders and the 10th edition of the 8-Clap Heard Around the World video.

In light of the recent Getty Fire that has directly affected the region, as well as the many wildfires in throughout California, there will not be the traditional lighting of the bonfire. Instead, there will be a new addition to this year’s rally: a station where people can write notes thanking firefighters for their service.

While this week is filled with competitive spirit, the Student Alumni Association has decided to momentarily put rivalries aside and form a combined effort with USC to make donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation during the rally.