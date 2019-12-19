The UCLA Office of Media Relations and most other units across campus will close or operate with significantly reduced hours during the campus’s annual winter break, which begins Saturday, Dec. 21. The closure, which saves carbon emissions, energy and money, continues through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The campus will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2.
UCLA police and other incident responders will maintain emergency response capabilities. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will remain open.
Members of the news media seeking assistance on urgent matters can reach an on-call media relations representative by calling 310-825-2585.
During the closure, heating, cooling, ventilation and hot water will be turned off in many buildings on campus, but they will remain on in buildings that house research projects requiring power. Due to the time-sensitive nature of some research, certain faculty, staff and students may be working in some buildings. Researchers have been cautioned not to work alone on projects involving hazardous materials or other physical hazards.
Any accidents, spills, fires or other emergency incidents — regardless of size — should be reported immediately by calling 911. Serious injuries should be reported to UCLA’s Office of Environment, Health and Safety, which will monitor its hotline at 310-825-9797.
Other key dates and information:
- The UCLA Police Department will provide 24-hour patrol, take reports and maintain Emergency Medical Services ambulances. Safe-travel escorts will be available from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Facilities Management will provide continuous staffing at its trouble call center, reachable at 310-825-9236.
- The UCLA Store in Ackerman Union will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1, but will be open Dec. 28 from 12 to 5 p.m. coinciding with a basketball game scheduled at Pauley Pavilion.
- The Central Ticket Office telephone lines will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 27, but the service windows will be closed during the campus break. On event days, the venue box office windows will be staffed 60 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.
- Parking at campus pay stations (excluding medical parking areas and event/basketball parking) will be complimentary from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020. Parking kiosks serving the medical area parking facilities will be in operation on Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other kiosks will be closed during winter closure and will reopen at their standard times on Jan. 2. Parking structures will be open to serve permit holders, with the exception of Luskin Conference Center Parking, which will be available only to permit holders for that specific area. The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center cashiering lobby will be open 24 hours/day throughout the closure.
- The Fowler Museum will maintain its regular hours, with closures on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The Hammer Museum will also have regular hours, except for early closures on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and closures on Christmas and New Year’s Day.