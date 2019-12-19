The UCLA Office of Media Relations and most other units across campus will close or operate with significantly reduced hours during the campus’s annual winter break, which begins Saturday, Dec. 21. The closure, which saves carbon emissions, energy and money, continues through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The campus will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2.

UCLA police and other incident responders will maintain emergency response capabilities. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will remain open.

Members of the news media seeking assistance on urgent matters can reach an on-call media relations representative by calling 310-825-2585.

During the closure, heating, cooling, ventilation and hot water will be turned off in many buildings on campus, but they will remain on in buildings that house research projects requiring power. Due to the time-sensitive nature of some research, certain faculty, staff and students may be working in some buildings. Researchers have been cautioned not to work alone on projects involving hazardous materials or other physical hazards.

Any accidents, spills, fires or other emergency incidents — regardless of size — should be reported immediately by calling 911. Serious injuries should be reported to UCLA’s Office of Environment, Health and Safety, which will monitor its hotline at 310-825-9797.

Other key dates and information: