Through an emergency food partnership with UCLA Dining, Venice Family Clinic will be distributing healthful, ready-to-eat meals on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at its Simms/Mann Health and Wellness Center in Santa Monica to help its low-income patients, who are struggling with food insecurity during the pandemic.

With fewer students on campus to feed and more people facing food insecurity, UCLA has called on the skills of its dining staff to help serve the community by preparing roughly 13,000 nutritious meals per week for Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center, to distribute for free to its patients in need.

Donations to Venice Family Clinic cover the cost of the food, and UCLA’s commitment to keeping staff employed provides the labor to prepare and deliver the meals for the emergency food partnership, using no tuition funds. The partnership provides four nutritious meals per week to each family member or individual, and each meal consists of about a pound of healthy food.

WHAT

UCLA-Venice Family Clinic Emergency Food Partnership’s distribution of nutritious ready-to-eat meals to people in need

WHERE

Venice Family Clinic’s Simms/Mann Health and Wellness Center

2509 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

WHEN

Tuesday, Dec. 15

7:15 to 8 a.m. UCLA delivers food to site

8 to 9:30 a.m. Venice Family Clinic staff and volunteers distribute food to patients

WHO

UCLA Dining staff and Venice Family Clinic staff and patients/food recipients available for interviews in English and Spanish

VISUALS

7:15 to 8 a.m. Truck of prepared meals being unloaded and stacked for delivery; staff and volunteers setting up for food distribution in parking lot

8 to 9:30 a.m. Patients driving through and walking up to pick up packaged, ready-to-eat meals

PARKING

Available at the site (2509 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica) and on nearby streets.

CONTACT

Alison Hewitt, UCLA, 818-521-3175, ahewitt@stratcomm.ucla.edu

Laura Mecoy, Venice Family Clinic, 310-529-7717, laura@mecoy.net

*All media must comply with current COVID-19 requirements for face coverings and physical distancing.

About Venice Family Clinic

Venice Family Clinic is a leader in providing comprehensive, high-quality primary health care to people in need. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the clinic has grown from a small storefront operation into one of Los Angeles’ leading community health centers, providing care to 27,000 men, women and children annually through 14 sites in Venice, Santa Monica, Mar Vista, Inglewood and Culver City. The clinic leads the way in providing comprehensive and integrated care by creating a one-stop health system that offers multiple services, often at the same locations and same time as primary care appointments. These services include dental care, substance use treatment, mental health services, vision screenings, child development services, health education, prescription medications, domestic violence counseling, HIV services, street medicine for people experiencing homelessness and health insurance enrollment services. For more information, visit venicefamilyclinic.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About UCLA Dining

UCLA Dining prepares award-winning food for the dining halls and to-go restaurants that serve students living on campus. Dining receives no tuition funding and is a self-supporting unit at UCLA. With only 5% of the usual student population living on campus due to the pandemic, the department has gone from preparing 34,000 daily student meals to about 1,000. In addition to the partnership with the Venice Family Clinic, UCLA Dining provides hundreds of meals per week to veterans, and works with UCLA’s Economic Crisis Response Team to address food insecurity on campus with meal vouchers and other solutions. Dining is proud to partner with various on- and off-campus partners to alleviate food insecurity, whether it is faced by students, veterans or the community at large. Fresh, local ingredients and inventiveness are cornerstones of UCLA Dining. UCLA has been named No. 1 in a ranking of Best College Food in America four out the past five years. UCLA is also home to Bruin Plate, one of the nation’s only health-themed dining halls.