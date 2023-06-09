The Class of 2023 will march into history June 16, a century after the first UCLA graduation ceremony.

The UCLA College will hold three graduation ceremonies, with the first beginning at 11 a.m. Actor, writer and comedian Randall Park, a UCLA alumnus, is the featured speaker. Members of the media are invited to attend in person (RSVP requested), or watch the ceremony livestream at commencement.ucla.edu.

The ceremony begins with an acknowledgement of the Gabrieleño peoples as the traditional caretakers of the land where the UCLA campus stands. For the first time, the land acknowledgement will be delivered by a student, Desirae Barragan of the Gabrieleño Band of Mission Indians. In another first, the College ceremonies will be sensory-inclusive. UCLA will provide a calming space and loan noise-canceling headphones and fidget toys to anyone with sensory needs, including those with ADHD, autism or post-traumatic stress disorder.

UCLA’s class of 2023 includes 9,100 students earning bachelor’s degrees and 5,000 earning graduate degrees. More than half of the undergraduates will take part in the June 16 ceremonies at Pauley Pavilion, cheered on by 23,000 friends and family members.

UCLA’s graduation season runs through June 23 and includes more than 70 ceremonies.

WHEN

Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m., with additional ceremonies to follow

WHERE

In person: Pauley Pavilion (map), 301 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles

Livestream: commencement.ucla.edu

MEDIA CHECK-IN

RSVP FOR PARKING

WHO

Speakers at all ceremonies

Gene Block, UCLA chancellor

Randall Park, actor, writer, comedian and UCLA alumnus

UCLA College deans: Miguel García-Garibay, dean of physical sciences; Alex Stern, dean of humanities; Tracy Johnson, dean of life sciences; Abel Valenzuela Jr., dean of social sciences; and Adriana Galván, dean of undergraduate education

11 a.m. ceremony

Graduating senior Desirae Barragan of the Gabrieleño Band of Mission Indians, and graduating seniors and class speakers Faaizah Arshad and Joyce Kuo

3 p.m. ceremony

Graduating seniors and class speakers Shane Smith and Sriha Srinivasan

7 p.m. ceremony

Graduating seniors and class speakers Karen Dutko and Anvi Brahmbhatt

MEDIA CONTACTS

