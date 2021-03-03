WHAT

The UCLA Technology Development Group is hosting the ninth annual MedTech Partnering Conference. The event is dedicated to providing unique opportunities for inventors, researchers, scientists and medical and technology industry executives to establish relationships that will help further innovations in the fields of medicine, research and technology.

The 2021 gathering will be the first-ever virtual conference in the event’s history. Talks and panels will address topics including:

Investor trends in the medtech industry

Medical device innovations

Tracking and treating depression with digital health tools from the UCLA Depression Grand Challenge

In addition, there will be a virtual partnering lounge with a live chat function, exhibitor booths and a demo track highlighting local innovations in medtech. Conference attendees will be able to hold virtual meetings with each other and UCLA faculty. The event is being held in partnership with MedTech Innovator, a global competition and accelerator for medical tech companies, and is part of the larger LA MedTech Week.

WHEN

Tuesday, March 9

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST

WHO

Speakers will include:

Eve Glazier, UCLA Health

Eric Henckels, Amgen

Jacqueline Law, Flatiron Health

Amir Naiberg, UCLA Technology Development Group

Murray Sheldon, FDA

Kevin Zhang, Upfront Ventures

WHERE

Online at the MedTech Partnering Conference website

MEDIA CONTACT

Marivi Valcourt, 310-794-8320, marivi.valcourt@tdg.ucla.edu