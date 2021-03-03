WHAT
The UCLA Technology Development Group is hosting the ninth annual MedTech Partnering Conference. The event is dedicated to providing unique opportunities for inventors, researchers, scientists and medical and technology industry executives to establish relationships that will help further innovations in the fields of medicine, research and technology.
The 2021 gathering will be the first-ever virtual conference in the event’s history. Talks and panels will address topics including:
- Investor trends in the medtech industry
- Medical device innovations
- Tracking and treating depression with digital health tools from the UCLA Depression Grand Challenge
In addition, there will be a virtual partnering lounge with a live chat function, exhibitor booths and a demo track highlighting local innovations in medtech. Conference attendees will be able to hold virtual meetings with each other and UCLA faculty. The event is being held in partnership with MedTech Innovator, a global competition and accelerator for medical tech companies, and is part of the larger LA MedTech Week.
WHEN
Tuesday, March 9
9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST
WHO
Speakers will include:
Eve Glazier, UCLA Health
Eric Henckels, Amgen
Jacqueline Law, Flatiron Health
Amir Naiberg, UCLA Technology Development Group
Murray Sheldon, FDA
Kevin Zhang, Upfront Ventures
WHERE
Online at the MedTech Partnering Conference website
MEDIA CONTACT
Marivi Valcourt, 310-794-8320, marivi.valcourt@tdg.ucla.edu