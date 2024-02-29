Andrew Jay has been named general manager of the UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge after an extensive search. A seasoned hospitality professional with more than two decades of experience, including 11 years as a general manager, Jay will join the historic conference center and family resort in his new role beginning March 18.

Raised in Woodland Hills, California, Jay’s deep-rooted passion for hospitality is influenced by the state's rich culinary and wine heritage, which led him to launch his career in the food and beverage side of the industry. A graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and San Francisco State University, Jay’s career began in Los Angeles and has taken him through key roles in properties across the United States, including operational and guest satisfaction improvements at the former Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, Sister City NYC, Ace Hotel New Orleans, Maison de la Luz and Mama Shelter Los Angeles. His hiring not only represents a professional milestone but also a personal connection: His father is a proud UCLA alumnus, and his family owns a vacation home in Lake Arrowhead.

The UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge, located 90 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains, is one of three UCLA-owned and operated properties that provide overnight accommodations to the public. The UCLA Guest House, a 61-guest-room boutique hotel, and the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center, which offers 254 guest rooms and more than 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, are both located on UCLA’s Westwood campus.