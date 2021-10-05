Aaswath Raman, assistant professor of materials science and engineering, has received a 2021 young faculty award from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense. The award includes a two-year, $500,000 grant to support his research on thermo-photonic cooling devices — a mechanism that enables LEDs to cool the temperatures of other electronic devices.

The award program recognizes rising researchers at U.S. academic institutions and provides funding, mentoring and industry contacts to awardees early in their careers. The program aims to develop the next generation of scientists and engineers in the research community who will focus a significant portion of their future careers on defense and national security issues.

Raman’s research focuses on how to control light and heat at the nanoscale. Working from a multidisciplinary computational and experimental perspective, his laboratory designs, creates and studies metamaterials and photonic devices that can shape, absorb and emit light in highly unusual but advantageous ways over a broad range of wavelengths. His group also connects these advancements to solid-state and electronic devices to enable new functionalities.