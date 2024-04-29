May is National Bike Month — what better time to highlight the many benefits of biking, acknowledge our campus riding community and encourage more Bruins to give two-wheels a try by sharing resources that support biking at UCLA?

“Riding a bicycle is a solution to curbing the dreads of Los Angeles commuting! It helps you get in shape, get your mind right, is good for the environment and helps your community,” said Nate Woiwode, supervisor of the UCLA Bike Shop. “You can make new friends in the bike lane and add joy to your life.”

A nationally recognized Gold-level Bicycle Friendly University, UCLA offers programs, classes, racks and lockers for parking, DIY repair stands, commuting benefits for riding, and a campus advisory committee devoted to making biking even better for Bruins — in addition to the in-house bike shop located at the John Wooden Center.

Michelle Castelletto, an associate staff scientist in microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics, has biked to UCLA for 13 years and believes more people need to know that’s an option. “Los Angeles has perfect weather for biking and most of it is flat,” she said. “Lots of people bike, you can bike — and it’s fun!”

Join UCLA Transportation all month for different activities. Whether you’re a Bruin who travels on two wheels, two feet or even four wheels, all are welcome to participate in the festivities.

Mobile Repair Services provided by the UCLA Bike Shop and Velofix.

Thursday, May 2, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Ackerman Turnaround (Velofix)

Friday, May 3, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at De Neve Plaza (UCLA Bike Shop)

Tuesday, May 7, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at Court of Sciences (Velofix)

Thursday, May 9, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at Bunche Hall (UCLA Bike Shop)

Monday, May 13, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at Lu Valle/Dodd Hall (Velofix)

Thursday, May 16, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Wilson Plaza (UCLA Bike Shop)

Wednesday, May 29, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Tipuana courtyard (Velofix)

Friday, May 31, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at Bruin Plaza (UCLA Bike Shop)

►Open to faculty, staff, and students with a current BruinCard. Customers are responsible for additional costs beyond a tune-up, such as replacement parts, with this schedule subject to change.

Pit Stop

Tuesday, May 14

7:30–9:30 a.m.

NE Corner of Westwood/Le Conte

Pit Stop

Wednesday, May 15

9–11 a.m.

Lu Valle Commons

A luncheon will be held at Wilson Plaza on Thursday, May 16, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., with complimentary refreshments and distribution of the UCLA Bike Month T-shirt. Faculty, staff and students can drop by the pit stops, but registration is required for the luncheon — space and supplies are limited.

Bruins can learn more about biking to and around campus and enter contests to win prizes by following along all month on UCLA Transportation’s Facebook, X (formally known as Twitter) and Instagram.