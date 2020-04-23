A team of UCLA engineers, dentists and physicians are producing specialized face shields for a self-contained respiratory system that health care workers can wear comfortably all day.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, some nurses, physicians and first responders have been wearing powered air-purifying respirators, or PAPRs (pronounced “pappers”). The device helps prevent the wearer from inhaling viruses, using a battery-powered air blower to filter out contaminants as small as coronaviruses.

The shield created by the UCLA team fits perfectly onto existing PAPR helmets, and it has been approved by UCLA Health leadership for use by its medical staff. The team intends to produce thousands of shields during the next few weeks to address a shortage in supplies.

The developers say the shield is more durable and easier to put on and remove than existing PAPR shields, and it provides excellent air flow and vision. Its key components are a clear shield that snaps on to the PAPR helmet, and an elastic cuff that seals around the neck.

“We designed our face shield to function better than the manufacturer’s product, which was in short supply,” said Dr. Joseph Meltzer, medical director of the cardiothoracic intensive care unit at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “It is less fragile, so it can be reused after being cleaned with ultraviolet radiation or solutions such as Clorox, peroxide or soap and water.”

Meltzer and his colleagues worked with an interdisciplinary team of UCLA colleagues led by Dr. Ben Wu, chair of the division of advanced prosthodontics at the UCLA School of Dentistry. Wu also holds joint appointments at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Among other benefits over shields that are currently in use, the UCLA shield creates a better seal for a more comfortable fit without creating pressure on the wearer, no matter the size of the person’s head and face. The shield also can be easily cleaned and reused, even after five cycles of ultraviolet decontamination.

Meltzer said the shield has already been tested for function and comfort by 20 health care workers in the intensive care unit — men and women with different head and face shapes. All reported complete satisfaction with the new shields.

“That test followed a rigorous review of many relevant parameters, regarding functional performance, infection control, quality control, standardized testing, legal liability and risk management,” Wu said.

Residents in the dental school’s advanced prosthodontics and hospital dentistry postgraduate programs have already begun producing the shields in Wu’s lab. The production process involves laser-cutting, water-jetting and die-cutting. Wu said each shield uses less than $20 worth of materials.

Volunteers at UCLA Health will affix the shields to PAPR helmets. The research team also is working with a group of biodesigners at UCLA Health to contract with manufacturers who can quickly ramp up production of additional face shields.

Wu is leading several other cross-campus collaborations that are developing critical supplies for health care workers, including PAPR helmets, respirators and reusable 3D-printed face shields.

Other key contributors to the project include Chase Linsley, an adjunct assistant professor of bioengineering at UCLA Engineering; and Dr. Yulong Zhang, a research associate, and Dr. Giovanny Acosta, both of UCLA Dentistry.

This project is one of numerous efforts at UCLA to aid health care workers, care for patients and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Wu and his team have produced injection-molded reusable face shields; bioengineering professor Jacob Schmidt and Doug Daniels of the UCLA Library’s Lux Lab collaborated to build thousands of disposable face shields which were assembled by student volunteers at the medical school; graduate student Glen Meyerowitz built a low-cost ventilator prototype with commercially available parts; and UCLA launched a web-based app, Stop COVID-19 Together, that enables members the public to share real-time information about their health during the pandemic.

How you can help: The UCLA Samueli School of Engineering Problem Solvers Fund and UCLA School of Dentistry iDDS Fund for Excellence welcome donations to support these efforts.