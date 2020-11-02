Multiple offices and programs at UCLA will host reflection spaces for students, faculty and staff to discuss the results of the election. This page will be updated as new events are scheduled. These events can also be found on the BruinsVote website as well.

Student Affairs will be hosting these reflection spaces, which will be open to all perspectives. Join this conversation to reflect on the election results and build a community of support.

Reflection spaces will be facilitated by professional staff in Counseling and Psychological Services, Resilience in Your Student Experience (RISE), and Residential Life, and expectations include sharing of perspectives and ideas about the impact of the election results.

The UCLA Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion will host a special event — exploring and reaffirming UCLA’s commitment to inclusion and dignity for all. A valid UCLA email address is required to join.

The LGBTQ Campus Resource Center is offering two virtual community circles. Meet the LGBTQ center’s professional staff, engage in a community guided mindfulness activity, and learn about mental health and cross campus resources to keep you grounded. These two spaces are intended for LGBTQ+ UCLA students.

This is a dialogue space designed for students to connect with others and share their feelings about the 2020 election. Registration for this event ends on Nov. 5 at noon (PST). Participants will receive the Zoom link for this event at 2 p.m. (PST).

