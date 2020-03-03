UCLA is closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19. Although there is a public health threat, the individual risk for members of the American public is low. UCLA departments including the Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center are working closely with local, state and national officials. As of March 2, there have been no cases of COVID-19 in the UCLA community.

Therefore, classes, events and campus operations will continue as usual. Campus officials will continue to closely monitor the situation and update people should the situation change.

How do I prevent the spread of COVID-19?

The same standard health practices used to prevent spread of the flu can also be used to prevent COVID-19, such as:

Stay home when you are sick

Practice frequent hand washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

What if I develop flu-like symptoms?

Flu symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. If you develop symptoms consistent with the flu or are concerned that you may have been exposed to COVID-19:

Students: Call the Ashe Center Infection Control Line at 310-206-6217. Callers will speak with a registered nurse who will determine the need for further testing and treatment. Students should stay at home, avoid attending classes, and not eat in the dining halls until they are cleared by the Ashe Center.

Faculty and staff: Seek medical care from your health care provider. Please call ahead so that the facility may plan ahead to minimize potential spread.

Should I wear a facemask?

There is no need to wear a facemask unless you have symptoms of an airborne infectious disease or in prolonged close contact (about 3 feet) with a contagious person. Outside of these circumstances, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend use of a facemask by members of the general public.

Should I travel abroad?

The CDC has urged people not to travel to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran, which as of March 2 have all been categorized with Level 3 Travel Notices. The UC Office of the President has directed our community to avoid all non-essential travel to any country designated with a Level 3 Travel Notice. If you plan on traveling internationally, keep in mind that other countries could add or change travel restrictions without notice, flights may be canceled or new re-entry restrictions or quarantines could be imposed when returning home.

Helpful link: CDC FAQ about travel

What if I see someone whom I suspect has COVID-19?

While the vast majority of the infections have occurred in Wuhan, China, we must not stigmatize anyone in our community based on national origin. Someone who has a cough or a fever does not necessarily have coronavirus.

Video FAQ with Dr. Daniel Uslan, clinical chief of the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Recorded on Feb. 7.

